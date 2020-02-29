North American Allowance Results February 29

|OP, 6TH, AOC, $94,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 2-29.
|4—
|CLASSY ACT, m, 5, Into Mischief–Acting Class, by Distorted Humor. ($92,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Carl R Moore Management LLC, B-George Krikorian (KY), T-Joe Sharp, J-Martin Garcia, $56,400.
|8—
|Peruvian Appeal, f, 4, Successful Appeal–Solarana (ARG), by Mutakddim. O-Steve Landers Racing LLC, B-Peter Koechlin (KY), $18,800.
|5—
|Headland, f, 4, Paynter–Miss Sheltowee, by Najran. ($17,000 ’16 KEENOV; $25,000 ’17 OBSJAN; $50,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-HWL Partnership, B-Sheltowee Farm & WinStar Farm LLC (KY), $9,400.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
|OP, 5TH, ALW, $90,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 2-29.
|5—
|SUNNY DALE, f, 4, Medaglia d’Oro–Medea (IRE), by Danehill Dancer (IRE). ($100,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Michael C Stinson, B-Godolphin &Cornerstone Thoroughbreds LLC (PA), T-Jerry Hollendorfer, J-Martin Garcia, $54,000.
|10—
|Golden Secret, f, 4, My Golden Song–Slim’s Secret, by Desert Secret (IRE). O-Judy Peek, B-Judy Peek (TX), $18,000.
|3—
|Gold Credit, f, 4, Goldencents–Past Due, by Devil His Due. ($35,000 ’16 KEENOV; $160,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-Michael House, B-Victor Zambrano (KY), $9,000.
|Winning Time: 1:10 1/5 (ft)
|OP, 8TH, AOC, $90,000, 3YO, 1M, 2-29.
|6—
|SHARED SENSE, c, 3, Street Sense–Collective, by Bernardini. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Joseph Talamo, $54,000.
|7—
|Marvin, c, 3, Cross Traffic–The Cat’s Reach, by Bernstein. ($125,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $75,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-Dickerson, Jack and Ames, Zack, B-RR Equine Stables, LLC (KY), $18,000.
|2—
|Shackleford’s Joy, c, 3, Shackleford–Kittenkittenkitten, by Kitten’s Joy. ($60,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Les Wagner, B-William B Harrigan, Mike Pietrangelo & Mark McEntee (KY), $9,000.
|Winning Time: 1:37 (ft)
|AQU, 4TH, ALW, $73,973, 4YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 2-29.
|5—
|READY TO ESCAPE, g, 5, More Than Ready–Towering Escape, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Silver Ranch Stable LLC, B-Albert Fried Jr (NY), T-Chris J. Englehart, J-Romero Ramsay Maragh, $41,388.
|3—
|War Tocsin, g, 4, Violence–Being Anna, by Aldebaran. ($11,000 2018 FTMDEC). O-Uriah St Lewis, B-Hare Forest Farm, LTD (KY), $14,000.
|2—
|Hersh, g, 5, Jimmy Creed–Persevere, by Southern Image. ($7,000 ’15 KEENOV; $10,000 ’16 OBSAUG; $1,000 ’16 OBSJAN; $60,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Nice Guys Stables, Hornstock, Steve and Magner, Dermot, B-Preston Madden (KY), $8,820.
|Winning Time: 1:19 1/5 (ft)
|SA, 4TH, AOC, $69,812, 4YO/UP, 6 1/2F, 2-29.
|4—
|PRINCIPE CARLO, c, 4, Coil–Princess Ezra (GB), by Rahy. O-Randy E Marriott, B-Richard Barton Enterprises (CA), T-Ryan Hanson, J-Agapito Delgadillo, $44,460.
|7—
|Dessman, c, 4, Union Rags–Frolic’s Appeal, by Trippi. ($120,000 ’17 KEESEP; $750,000 2018 FTFMAR). O-Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa al Maktoum, B-Wind Hill Farm (FL), $11,400.
|3—
|Galilean, c, 4, Uncle Mo–Fresia, by El Prado (IRE). ($60,000 ’17 BESAUG; $600,000 2018 BES2YO). O-West Point Thoroughbreds, Barker, Denise, Sandbrook, William, Magnier, John, Tabor, Michael B and Smith, Derrick, B-Bar C Racing Stables Inc (CA), $8,892.
|Winning Time: 1:16 1/5 (ft)
|AQU, 7TH, ALW, $68,353, 4YO/UP, 1M, 2-29.
|4—
|FREAKY STYLEY, c, 4, Scat Daddy–Cinco de Mayo Mio, by El Corredor. O-West Point Thoroughbreds and Larsen, Chris, B-West Point Thoroughbreds Inc & 3C Stables, LLC (NY), T-Jorge R. Abreu, J-Eric Cancel, $36,960.
|3—
|Run for Boston, g, 6, Include–Slacks, by High Brite. O-Stoneybrook Farm Trust and Frank Annetti Jr., B-Stoneybrook Farm Trust, Frank Annetti & James Turner (NY), $14,400.
|1—
|Beach Access, g, 5, Courageous Cat–Island Beat, by Pleasantly Perfect. O-Leah Gyarmati, B-Farish, Hudson & Kilroy (NY), $8,064.
|Winning Time: 1:42 1/5 (ft)
|LRL, 7TH, AOC, $52,470, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 2-29.
|5—
|FORT PECK, g, 5, Fort Larned–Tabby, by Storm Cat. O-AJ Suited Racing Stable, LLC, B-Whitham Thoroughbreds, LLC (KY), T-Francis Abbott, III, J-Trevor McCarthy, $25,650.
|3—
|Tattooed, g, 5, Etched–Tough Talkin Lady, by Oratory. O-Holt, Kenneth C, Montuori, Theodore R and Palumbo Racing Stable, B-Mr & Mrs Kenneth Holt, Theodore Montuori & Mr & Mrs Richard Palumbo (MD), $12,285.
|7—
|Pretty Good Year, g, 4, Great Notion–Terminally Pretty, by Giacomo. O-Lead Off Stable, B-The Elkstone Group LLC (MD), $6,435.
|Winning Time: 1:52 3/5 (ft)
|TP, 7TH, AOC, $47,884, 3YO/UP, 6F, 2-28.
|2—
|BETTER WATCH OUT, g, 6, Lonhro (AUS)–Gypsy (GB), by Distorted Humor. ($3,700 ’15 KEESEP). O-Neises, Richard, Schardt, Jack, and Brueggeman, Thomas H, B-Flaxman Holdings Limited (KY), T-Jeffrey L. Greenhill, J-Sonny Leon, $28,800.
|6—
|Strong Yen, g, 6, First Samurai–Hidden Value, by Value Plus. O-Charles D Zehnder, B-Westrock Stables LLC (KY), $9,600.
|12—
|Parade Blue, g, 7, Speightstown–Meadow Saffron, by Military. ($37,000 2018 FTKHRA). O-Horseplayers Racing Club and Saratoga West, B-Brookdale (KY), $4,800.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|GP, 6TH, AOC, $47,100, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 2-29.
|5—
|HARVEY WALLBANGER, c, 4, Congrats–Adorabell, by Distorted Humor. ($50,000 ’17 FTKJUL). O-Harold Lerner LLC, AWC Stables, Nehoc Stables, Akman, Scott K, Braverman, Paul, Magdalena Racing and David A Bernsen, LLC, B-Tony Holmes & Dr & Mrs Walter Zent (KY), T-Kenneth G. McPeek, J-Corey J. Lanerie, $27,000.
|6—
|Olympic Village, g, 4, Congrats–City Empress, by Empire Maker. O-Ron Paolucci Racing, LLC and Lambert, Jeffrey, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), $10,850.
|1—
|Scars Are Cool, c, 4, Malibu Moon–Ready Signal, by More Than Ready. ($170,000 ’17 OBSOCT). O-Sagamore Farm LLC, B-Hardacre Farm LLC (FL), $5,650.
|Winning Time: 1:43 (ft)
|FG, 8TH, ALW, $46,000, 4YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 2-29.
|1—
|SOCIAL AFLEET, c, 3, Northern Afleet–So Social, by Proud Truth. ($22,000 ’18 ESLYRL). O-Valene Farms LLC, B-Tom Curtis & Wayne Simpson (LA), T-Dallas Stewart, J-Miguel Mena, $27,600.
|5—
|Atta Bouy, g, 3, Midshipman–Sea of Dreams, by Smart Strike. ($31,000 ’18 ESLYRL). O-Major Stables, LLC, B-Paul Pruett & Simon Winston (LA), $9,200.
|3—
|Jax Man, g, 3, Goldencents–Blondie Lox, by Langfuhr. O-Alston Thoroughbreds, LLC, Hernandez, E, Hernandez, K and Duvieilh, J, B-Earl Hernandez & Keith Hernandez (LA), $5,060.
|Winning Time: 1:44 3/5 (ft)
|FG, 7TH, AOC, $42,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, A5 1/2FT, 2-29.
|11—
|DANCE RHYTHMS, m, 5, Algorithms–Dance Over, by Hard Spun. O-Tagg Team Racing and Exelby, Randy, B-Marvin Little Jr (KY), T-Gregory D. Foley, J-Adam Beschizza, $25,200.
|1—
|She’s All Skeet, m, 5, Trappe Shot–She’s All Scat, by Scat Daddy. O-Baronne Farms, LLC, B-Mr & Mrs Barry Butzow (KY), $8,400.
|3—
|Maybe I Can, f, 4, Can the Man–Shakedown Sister, by Put It Back. O-Jerry Delhomme, B-Mark Toothaker (KY), $4,620.
|Winning Time: 1:05 2/5 (fm)
|TP, 4TH, ALW, $40,800, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 2-28.
|2—
|LADY WORTHINGTON, f, 4, Scat Daddy–Misty Lady (ARG), by Lucky Roberto. ($650,000 ’17 KEESEP; $50,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Fitri Hay, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), T-Wesley A. Ward, J-Gerardo Corrales, $27,900.
|9—
|Moon of Love (IRE), f, 3, Kodiac (GB)–Moon Club (IRE), by Red Clubs (IRE). O-CJ Thoroughbreds, B-Canice Farrell (IRE), $3,600.
|8—
|Sugar Love, f, 4, Candy Ride (ARG)–Ice Cream Silence, by Street Sense. ($32,000 2020 KEEJAN). O-Ashbrook Farm, B-G Watts Humphrey Jr (KY), $4,650.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|HOU, 7TH, ALW, $37,000, 4YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 2-28.
|5—
|SHIFTY HENRY, g, 4, Silver City–Coryphee, by Hadif. ($6,500 ’17 TEXAUG; $10,000 2018 TEXAPR). O-Willis, Mindy J, Bragg, Steve and Perry, Kenneth, B-Ronald Ellerbee & Margaret Ellerbee (TX), T-Mindy J. Willis, J-Lindey Wade, $21,840.
|11—
|Detroit Sixty Six, g, 4, Discreetly Mine–Rule of Twelfths, by Storm Day. O-Terry Propps, B-Terry Propps & Charles E Smith (TX), $7,280.
|9—
|Ribbon Cane, g, 5, My Golden Song–She’samark, by Marked Tree. O-GFB Racing LLC, B-Judy Peek (TX), $4,004.
|Winning Time: 1:05 3/5 (ft)
|MVR, 3RD, ALW, $32,700, 3YO/UP, 1M 70Y, 2-29.
|2—
|ATTACK ANGLE, g, 4, Strong Mandate–Trophy, by Grand Slam. ($80,000 ’17 FTKJUL). O-Danielle Agnello, B-Randy Alderson (OH), T-Jeffrey Skerrett, J-Erik Barbaran, $19,620.
|5—
|Deer Creek Road, g, 5, General Quarters–Golden Corona, by Gulch. O-Henry Chau, B-Jerome Daniels (OH), $6,540.
|7—
|Schmultzy, g, 5, Beau Classic–Irish Date, by Take Me Out. O-Murillo AAA Racing, B-Deborah K Flanigin (OH), $3,270.
|Winning Time: 1:41 2/5 (ft)
|PEN, 6TH, ALW, $31,600, 4YO/UP, 5 1/2F, 2-28.
|6—
|HIDE THE CANDY, c, 4, Sidney’s Candy–Secret Witness, by Tiznow. O-Whip’ R Due Stable, B-Horseshoe Valley Equine Center LLC & Heron Hills LLC (PA), T-Miguel Penaloza, J-Angel S. Arroyo, $18,960.
|7—
|Forest Park, g, 4, Bodemeister–Awesome Alexa, by Awesome Again. ($150,000 ’17 KEESEP; $38,000 2018 FTMMAY). O-James C Wolf, B-Blackstone Farm, LLC (PA), $6,320.
|1A—
|Owin, g, 6, Jump Start–Owin Sylvia, by Banker’s Gold. O-Lydee Shea, B-Lydee Shea (PA), $3,476.
|Winning Time: 1:03 1/5 (ft)
|MVR, 5TH, ALW, $31,300, 3YO, 6F, 2-29.
|5—
|DENNY M, g, 3, Music City–Woodys Night Watch, by Mondavi. O-Richard L Alderson, B-Richard L Alderson (OH), T-Larry E. Smith, J-T. D. Houghton, $18,780.
|7—
|It’s Official, g, 3, Flat Out–Officially, by Officer. O-Marion F Gorham, B-R Gorham (OH), $6,260.
|3—
|Goes too Fast, g, 3, William’s Kitten–Vicki’s Eyes, by Savin Eyes. O-Melissa S Edgington, B-Eyes of a Child Stable (OH), $3,130.
|Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
|PEN, 2ND, ALW, $29,120, 3YO, 6F, 2-29.
|2—
|FU MAN SUE, g, 3, Sky Mesa–My Sister Sue, by Broken Vow. O-Jackson, Stephen G and Debbie, B-Dr Steve Jackson & Debbie Jackson (KY), T-Flint W. Stites, J-Maicol J. Inirio, $16,800.
|6—
|Tip for Tap, c, 3, Tapizar–Check Your Six, by Giant’s Causeway. O-Smart Angle LLP, B-Smart Angle, LLP (PA), $6,720.
|4—
|Johnny Cab, g, 3, Iqbaal–Quiet Shine, by Real Quiet. ($31,000 2019 FTMWIN). O-M3 Racing Stable, B-Wesley Ward (FL), $3,080.
|Winning Time: 1:10 3/5 (ft)
|CT, 4TH, ALW, $29,000, 3YO, 6 1/2F, 2-28.
|1—
|MUAD’DIB, g, 3, Fiber Sonde–Holy Pow Wow, by Indian Charlie. O-David M Raim, B-John McKee (WV), T-Jeff C. Runco, J-Arnaldo Bocachica, $17,325.
|6—
|Ocasionaly Classy, g, 3, Charitable Man–Stefani’s Surprise, by Stephen Got Even. O-Kristy Petty, B-Kristy Lynn Petty (WV), $5,775.
|5—
|Henry Standingbear, g, 3, Atreides–Indiancreek Maggie, by Roanoke. O-E Clinton Lowry, B-Dr & Mrs E C Lowry (WV), $2,888.
|Winning Time: 1:20 3/5 (ft)
Leave a Reply