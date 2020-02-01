North American Graded Stakes Results February 1

|WITHERS S. (G3), AQU, $250,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 2-1.
|3—
|MAX PLAYER, c, 3, Honor Code–Fools in Love, by Not for Love. O-George E Hall, B-K & G Stables (KY), T-Linda Rice, J-Dylan Davis, $137,500.
|5—
|Shotski, c, 3, Blame–She Cat, by Bluegrass Cat. ($25,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Barber, Gary, Wachtel Stable, Pantofel Stable and Howling Pigeon Farms, LLC, B-Springland Farm & Prime Bloodstock LLC (KY), $50,000.
|8—
|Portos, c, 3, Tapit–Fierce Boots, by Tiznow. O-Wertheimer and Frere, B-Wertheimer et Frere (KY), $30,000.
|Also Ran: Monday Morning Qb, New Commission, Prince of Pharoahs, Mr. Shortandsimple, Vanzzy.
|Winning Time: 1:53 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 1/4, HF, HF.
|Odds: 5.40, 1.85, 2.95.
|HOLY BULL S. (G3), GP, $250,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 2-1.
|3—
|TIZ THE LAW, c, 3, Constitution–Tizfiz, by Tiznow. ($110,000 ’18 FTNAUG). O-Sackatoga Stable, B-Twin Creeks Farm (NY), T-Barclay Tagg, J-Manuel Franco, $151,900.
|4—
|Ete Indien, c, 3, Summer Front–East India, by Mizzen Mast. ($80,000 ’18 KEESEP; 240,000EUR 2019 ARQMAY). O-Shanahan, Linda, Bacon, Sanford, Dream With Me Stable, Inc, Horse France America, D P Racing LLC and Patrick L Biancone Racing LLC, B-Robert B Tillyer & Eric Buckley (KY), $49,000.
|1—
|Toledo, c, 3, Into Mischief–Endless Chat, by Bernardini. O-Juddmonte Farms, Inc, B-Juddmonte Farms Inc (KY), $24,500.
|Also Ran: Relentless Dancer, Mayberry Deputy, Uncork the Bottle, Clear Destination.
|Winning Time: 1:42 (ft)
|Margins: 3, 11HF, 4 1/4.
|Odds: 1.30, 4.20, 1.80.
|SAN PASQUAL S. (G2), SA, $202,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8M, 2-1.
|5—
|MIDCOURT, g, 5, Midnight Lute–Mayo On the Side, by French Deputy. ($450,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-C R K Stable LLC, B-Dixiana Farms LLC (KY), T-John A. Shirreffs, J-Victor Espinoza, $120,000.
|8—
|Two Thirty Five, g, 6, Stay Thirsty–A Footstep Away, by Giant’s Causeway. ($40,000 2016 OBSJUN). O-Baltas, Richard, Mansor, Tom, Nielsen, Tammi and Rasmussen, Kim, B-Afootstepaway Syndicate (KY), $40,000.
|10—
|Combatant, r, 5, Scat Daddy–Border Dispute, by Boundary. ($320,000 ’16 KEESEP; $220,000 2019 KEENOV). O-Hronis Racing LLC, B-Paget Bloodstock (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: King Abner, Restrainedvengence, Instagrand, Roadster, California Street, Bold Endeavor.
|Winning Time: 1:48 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3HF, 2 1/4, 1.
|Odds: 2.20, 22.00, 18.20.
|SAN MARCOS S. (G2), SA, $200,500, 4YO/UP, 1 1/4MT, 2-1.
|4—
|UNITED, g, 5, Giant’s Causeway–Indy Punch, by Pulling Punches. ($240,000 ’15 KEENOV; $300,000 ’16 FTSAUG). O-LNJ Foxwoods, B-Rosemont Farm LLC (KY), T-Richard E. Mandella, J-Flavien Prat, $120,000.
|2—
|Cleopatra’s Strike, g, 7, Smart Strike–Cleopatra’s Needle, by Sky Classic. O-Slam Dunk Racing and Nentwig, Michael, B-Sam-Son Farm (ON), $40,000.
|7—
|Oscar Dominguez (IRE), g, 7, Zoffany (IRE)–American Queen (FR), by Fairy King. O-Messineo, Nancy and Sands, Bruce, B-Whisperview Trading Ltd (IRE), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Brown Storm (CHI), Multiplier, Chosen Vessel.
|Winning Time: 1:59 (fm)
|Margins: HF, NK, HF.
|Odds: 0.80, 3.20, 4.10.
|FORWARD GAL S (G3)., GP, $150,000, 3YO, F, 7F, 2-1.
|6—
|TONALIST’S SHAPE, f, 3, Tonalist–Hitechnoweenie, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Slam Dunk Racing, Branham, Doug and Legacy Ranch, Inc, B-Sabana Farm (KY), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $92,070.
|4—
|Street of Dreams, f, 3, Street Sense–Breaking Promises, by Broken Vow. ($80,000 ’18 FTKOCT; $150,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Lothenbach Stables, Inc (Bob Lothenbach), B-New Cal Stable (KY), $29,700.
|1—
|Nikki and Papa, f, 3, Mineshaft–Starship Spirit, by Grand Slam. ($70,000 ’18 FTKJUL; $500,000 2019 FTFMAR). O-Ron Paolucci Racing, LLC, Cady, Todd, Anderson-Butler, Leigh, Lambert, Jeffrey, B-Susan King (OH), $14,850.
|Also Ran: Fujairah, Compensate, New Day Dawning.
|Winning Time: 1:24 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3 3/4, 1 3/4, NK.
|Odds: 0.30, 3.20, 22.50.
|SWALE S. (G3), GP, $150,000, 3YO, 7F, 2-1.
|1—
|MISCHEVIOUS ALEX, c, 3, Into Mischief–White Pants Night, by Speightstown. ($75,000 ’18 KEESEP; $140,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Cash is King LLC and LC Racing LLC, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), T-John C. Servis, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $90,210.
|5—
|Shivaree, c, 3, Awesome of Course–Garter Belt, by Anasheed. O-Jacks or Better Farm, Inc, B-Jacks or Better Farm Inc (FL), $29,100.
|4—
|Green Light Go, c, 3, Hard Spun–Light Green, by Pleasantly Perfect. O-Stronach Stables, B-Adena Springs (KY), $14,550.
|Also Ran: Untitled, Necker Island, Inter Miami, Point Winner, Flash Pass.
|Winning Time: 1:22 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 7, NK, HD.
|Odds: 4.90, 8.90, 1.70.
|ROBERT B. LEWIS S. (G3), SA, $100,500, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 2-1.
|2—
|THOUSAND WORDS, c, 3, Pioneerof the Nile–Pomeroys Pistol, by Pomeroy. ($1,000,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Albaugh Family Stables LLC and Spendthrift Farm LLC, B-Hardacre Farm (FL), T-Bob Baffert, J-Flavien Prat, $60,000.
|4—
|Royal Act, c, 3, American Pharoah–True Feelings, by Latent Heat. ($500,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-C R K Stable LLC, B-Stonehaven Steadings (KY), $20,000.
|5—
|High Velocity, c, 3, Quality Road–Ketel Twist, by Dixie Union. ($350,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-West, Gary and Mary, B-Dell Ridge Farm, LLC (KY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Tizamagician, Encoder, Zimba Warrior.
|Winning Time: 1:43 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, NK, 3/4.
|Odds: 0.60, 18.50, 2.70.
|SWEETEST CHANT S. (G3), GP, $100,000, 3YO, F, 1MT, 2-1.
|4—
|CHEERMEISTER, f, 3, Bodemeister–Kuhlu, by Ghostzapper. ($20,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Palmer, Teresa and Palmer, David J, B-Mike Abraham (KY), T-Armando De La Cerda, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $60,760.
|6—
|Micheline, f, 3, Bernardini–Panty Raid, by Include. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), $19,600.
|9—
|Ivyetsu, f, 3, Tapit–Compelling (IRE), by Kingmambo. O-Baum, Michael and Reiko, B-Michael Baum & Reiko Baum (KY), $9,800.
|Also Ran: She’s My Type (FR), Moral Reasoning, Reluctant Bride, Moana’s Tale.
|Winning Time: 1:37 1/5 (gd)
|Margins: 3/4, HD, 3/4.
|Odds: 7.60, 13.60, 18.00.
