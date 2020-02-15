February 16, 2020

North American Graded Stakes Results February 15

NORTH AMERICAN GRADED STAKES RESULTS

RISEN STAR S. (1ST DIVISION) (G2), FG, $400,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 2-15.
9— MR. MONOMOY, c, 3, Palace Malice–Drumette, by Henny Hughes. ($60,000 ’17 KEENOV; 180,000EUR 2019 ARQMAY). O-Madaket Stables LLC, Dubb, Michael and Doheny Racing Stable, B-FPF LLC & Highfield Ranch (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Florent Geroux, $240,000.
8— Enforceable, c, 3, Tapit–Justwhistledixie, by Dixie Union. O-John C Oxley, B-Clearsky Farms (KY), $80,000.
2— Silver State, c, 3, Hard Spun–Supreme, by Empire Maker. ($450,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC and Willis Horton Racing LLC, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $40,000.
Also Ran: Farmington Road, Digital, Scabbard, Blackberry Wine, Moon Over Miami, Ready to Roll, Perfect Revenge, Shashashakemeup.
Winning Time: 1:50 2/5 (ft)
Margins: 2HF, HF, 1HF.
Odds: 7.50, 3.10, 3.00.
RISEN STAR S. (2ND DIVISION) (G2), FG, $400,000, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 2-15.
1— MODERNIST, c, 3, Uncle Mo–Symbolic Gesture, by Bernardini. O-Wygod, Pam and Martin, B-Wygod Family, LLC (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-Junior Alvarado, $240,000.
7— Major Fed, c, 3, Ghostzapper–Bobby’s Babe, by Smart Strike. O-Lloyd Madison Farms, IV LLC, B-Lloyd Madison IV, LLC (KY), $80,000.
12— Ny Traffic, c, 3, Cross Traffic–Mamie Reilly, by Graeme Hall. O-Fanelli, John, Cash is King LLC, LC Racing and Braverman, Paul, B-Brian Culnan (NY), $40,000.
Also Ran: Mailman Money, Mr. Big News, Lynn’s Map, Finnick the Fierce, Excession, Anneau d’Or, Liam’s Lucky Charm, Fame to Famous.
Winning Time: 1:51 1/5 (ft)
Margins: 1, NK, 1 1/4.
Odds: 12.80, 9.70, 11.70.
RACHEL ALEXANDRA S. (G2), FG, $294,000, 3YO, F, 1 1/16M, 2-15.
7— FINITE, f, 3, Munnings–Remit, by Tapit. ($200,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC, Reiman, Thomas J, Dickson, William and Easter, Deborah A, B-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC (KY), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $180,000.
6— British Idiom, f, 3, Flashback–Rose and Shine, by Mr. Sekiguchi. ($40,000 ’18 FTKOCT). O-Dubb, Michael, The Elkstone Group, LLC (Stuart Grant), Madaket Stables LLC and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-Hargus Sexton, Sandra Sexton and Silver Fern Farm LLC (KY), $60,000.
3— Swiss Skydiver, f, 3, Daredevil–Expo Gold, by Johannesburg. ($35,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Peter J Callahan, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $30,000.
Also Ran: Tempers Rising, Impeccable Style, His Glory, Ursula.
Winning Time: 1:43 4/5 (ft)
Margins: 4 3/4, 1 3/4, NK.
Odds: 2.70, 0.90, 8.20.
BARBARA FRITCHIE S. (G3), LRL, $250,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 2-15.
4— MAJESTIC REASON, m, 5, Majestic Warrior–Love’s Reason, by Not for Love. O-Hillwood Stable LLC and Golden, Richard L, B-Sycamore Hall Thoroughbreds, LLC & Ellen Charles (MD), T-H. Graham Motion, J-Trevor McCarthy, $150,000.
5— Victim of Love, f, 4, Speightstown–Spacy Tracy, by Awesome Again. ($160,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Daniel J Burke (KY), $50,000.
1— Anna’s Bandit, m, 6, Great Notion–Onearmedbandit, by No Armistice. O-No Guts No Glory Farm, B-John Robb (WV), $25,000.
Also Ran: Needs Supervision, Blue Eyed Girl, Saguaro Row.
Winning Time: 1:23 1/5 (ft)
Margins: 2 1/4, HF, 1 1/4.
Odds: 10.10, 9.00, 6.20.
GENERAL GEORGE S. (G3), LRL, $250,000, 4YO/UP, 7F, 2-15.
6— FIRENZE FIRE, h, 5, Poseidon’s Warrior–My Every Wish, by Langfuhr. O-Mr Amore Stable, B-Mr Amore Stables (FL), T-Jason Servis, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $150,000.
7— Threes Over Deuces, g, 5, Flat Out–Cruelmore, by Forestry. ($30,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Pocket 3’s Racing LLC, B-Machmer Hall & Montese LLC (KY), $50,000.
4— Still Having Fun, g, 5, Old Fashioned–Casual Kiss, by Dehere. ($12,000 ’16 FTMOCT). O-Barber, Gary, Wachtel Stable and Terp Racing LLC, B-Mr & Mrs Charles McGinnes & Tim Keefe (MD), $25,000.
Also Ran: Lone Rock, Tiz He the One, Factor It In, Honor the Fleet.
Winning Time: 1:22 1/5 (ft)
Margins: 4, NK, 1 1/4.
Odds: 0.50, 21.20, 7.40.
SANTA MONICA S. (G2), SA, $200,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 2-15.
4— HARD NOT TO LOVE, f, 4, Hard Spun–Loving Vindication, by Vindication. ($400,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Mercedes Stables LLC, West Point Thoroughbreds, Dilworth, Scott, Ingordo, Dorothy, Ingordo, David and Mooney, F Steve, B-Anderson Farms Ont Inc (ON), T-John A. Shirreffs, J-Mike E. Smith, $120,000.
5— Mother Mother, f, 4, Pioneerof the Nile–Mother, by Lion Hearted. ($450,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Gainesway Stable (Antony Beck), Old Bones Racing Stable, LLC, Hall, Barry, Lipman, Barry and Mathiesen, Mark, B-T F VanMeter (KY), $40,000.
2— Zusha, m, 5, Congrats–Icy Tea, by Storm Cat. O-Rafael Steinbruch, B-Clearsky Farms (KY), $24,000.
Also Ran: Lady Ninja, Road Rager.
Winning Time: 1:22 (ft)
Margins: 3HF, 1HF, 1.
Odds: 0.60, 1.50, 28.70.
MINESHAFT S. (G3), FG, $200,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 2-15.
4— SILVER DUST, g, 6, Tapit–Filare l’Oro, by Hard Spun. ($270,000 ’15 KEESEP; $510,000 2016 OBSMAR). O-Tom R Durant, B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY), T-W. Bret Calhoun, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $120,000.
3— Gun It, c, 4, Tapit–Miss Besilu, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($2,600,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Whisper Hill Farm LLC and Three Chimneys Farm, B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC and Besilu Stables, LLC (KY), $40,000.
11— Pirate’s Punch, g, 4, Shanghai Bobby–Catch the Moon, by Malibu Moon. ($90,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Gulliver Racing LLC, Drager, Craig W and Legan, Dan, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $20,000.
Also Ran: Captivating Moon, Cutting Humor, Sleepy Eyes Todd, Hofburg, Winning Number, Mocito Rojo.
Winning Time: 1:43 2/5 (ft)
Margins: 3/4, 1 3/4, NK.
Odds: 1.80, 30.70, 5.10.
ROYAL DELTA S. (G3), GP, $150,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16M, 2-15.
6— COOKIE DOUGH, f, 4, Brethren–Brooke’s Valentine, by Fusaichi Pegasus. O-Arindel, B-Arindel (FL), T-Saffie A. Joseph, Jr., J-Paco Lopez, $92,070.
5— Golden Award, m, 5, Medaglia d’Oro–Arch’s Gal Edith, by Arch. O-Summer Wind Equine, B-Harvey A Clarke (KY), $29,700.
1— Queen Nekia, m, 5, Harlington–All Night Labor, by Double Honor. ($22,000 ’16 FTMOCT). O-Ken Copenhaver, B-Porter Racing Stable, LLC (FL), $14,850.
Also Ran: Tweeting, Coach Rocks, Restless Rider.
Winning Time: 1:43 2/5 (sy)
Margins: 3/4, NO, 2 1/4.
Odds: 1.60, 2.50, 8.50.
FAIR GROUNDS S. (G3), FG, $150,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/8MT, 2-15.
4— FACTOR THIS, g, 5, The Factor–Capricious Miss (GB), by Singspiel (IRE). ($2,700 ’16 KEESEP; $11,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Gaining Ground Racing LLC, B-Maccabee Farm (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Shaun Bridgmohan, $90,000.
2— Synchrony, h, 7, Tapit–Brownie Points, by Forest Wildcat. O-Pin Oak Stable, B-Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY), $30,000.
3— Botswana, g, 5, Graydar–Oculuna, by Century City (IRE). O-Bentley Combs, B-Silverton Hill Farm, LLC (KY), $15,000.
Also Ran: Midnight Tea Time, Dontblamerocket, Honovi, Tone Broke, Spectacular Gem, Space Mountain, Classic Covey.
Winning Time: 1:47 1/5 (fm)
Margins: 1, 4HF, HD.
Odds: 8.40, 1.40, 51.10.

