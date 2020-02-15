North American Graded Stakes Results February 15

Also Ran: Tempers Rising, Impeccable Style, His Glory, Ursula.
Winning Time: 1:43 4/5 (ft)
Margins: 4 3/4, 1 3/4, NK.
Odds: 2.70, 0.90, 8.20.
BARBARA FRITCHIE S. (G3), LRL, $250,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 2-15.
4—
MAJESTIC REASON, m, 5, Majestic Warrior–Love’s Reason, by Not for Love. O-Hillwood Stable LLC and Golden, Richard L, B-Sycamore Hall Thoroughbreds, LLC & Ellen Charles (MD), T-H. Graham Motion, J-Trevor McCarthy, $150,000.
5—
Victim of Love, f, 4, Speightstown–Spacy Tracy, by Awesome Again. ($160,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Daniel J Burke (KY), $50,000.
1—
Anna’s Bandit, m, 6, Great Notion–Onearmedbandit, by No Armistice. O-No Guts No Glory Farm, B-John Robb (WV), $25,000.
Also Ran: Needs Supervision, Blue Eyed Girl, Saguaro Row.
Winning Time: 1:23 1/5 (ft)
Margins: 2 1/4, HF, 1 1/4.
Odds: 10.10, 9.00, 6.20.
GENERAL GEORGE S. (G3), LRL, $250,000, 4YO/UP, 7F, 2-15.
6—
FIRENZE FIRE, h, 5, Poseidon’s Warrior–My Every Wish, by Langfuhr. O-Mr Amore Stable, B-Mr Amore Stables (FL), T-Jason Servis, J-Irad Ortiz, Jr., $150,000.
7—
Threes Over Deuces, g, 5, Flat Out–Cruelmore, by Forestry. ($30,000 ’16 KEESEP). O-Pocket 3’s Racing LLC, B-Machmer Hall & Montese LLC (KY), $50,000.
4—
Still Having Fun, g, 5, Old Fashioned–Casual Kiss, by Dehere. ($12,000 ’16 FTMOCT). O-Barber, Gary, Wachtel Stable and Terp Racing LLC, B-Mr & Mrs Charles McGinnes & Tim Keefe (MD), $25,000.
Also Ran: Lone Rock, Tiz He the One, Factor It In, Honor the Fleet.
Winning Time: 1:22 1/5 (ft)
Margins: 4, NK, 1 1/4.
Odds: 0.50, 21.20, 7.40.
SANTA MONICA S. (G2), SA, $200,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 7F, 2-15.
4—
HARD NOT TO LOVE, f, 4, Hard Spun–Loving Vindication, by Vindication. ($400,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Mercedes Stables LLC, West Point Thoroughbreds, Dilworth, Scott, Ingordo, Dorothy, Ingordo, David and Mooney, F Steve, B-Anderson Farms Ont Inc (ON), T-John A. Shirreffs, J-Mike E. Smith, $120,000.
5—
Mother Mother, f, 4, Pioneerof the Nile–Mother, by Lion Hearted. ($450,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Gainesway Stable (Antony Beck), Old Bones Racing Stable, LLC, Hall, Barry, Lipman, Barry and Mathiesen, Mark, B-T F VanMeter (KY), $40,000.
2—
Zusha, m, 5, Congrats–Icy Tea, by Storm Cat. O-Rafael Steinbruch, B-Clearsky Farms (KY), $24,000.
Also Ran: Lady Ninja, Road Rager.
Winning Time: 1:22 (ft)
Margins: 3HF, 1HF, 1.
Odds: 0.60, 1.50, 28.70.
MINESHAFT S. (G3), FG, $200,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16M, 2-15.
4—
SILVER DUST, g, 6, Tapit–Filare l’Oro, by Hard Spun. ($270,000 ’15 KEESEP; $510,000 2016 OBSMAR). O-Tom R Durant, B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY), T-W. Bret Calhoun, J-Brian Joseph Hernandez, Jr., $120,000.
3—
Gun It, c, 4, Tapit–Miss Besilu, by Medaglia d’Oro. ($2,600,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Whisper Hill Farm LLC and Three Chimneys Farm, B-Three Chimneys Farm, LLC and Besilu Stables, LLC (KY), $40,000.
11—
Pirate’s Punch, g, 4, Shanghai Bobby–Catch the Moon, by Malibu Moon. ($90,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Gulliver Racing LLC, Drager, Craig W and Legan, Dan, B-Stonestreet Thoroughbred Holdings LLC (KY), $20,000.
