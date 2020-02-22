North American Graded Stakes Results February 22

|WORLD OF TROUBLE SPRINT S. (G3), GP, $100,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 2-22.
|5—
|JACKSON, c, 4, Kantharos–Deposit Only, by Put It Back. O-Tracy Pinchin, B-Tracy Pinchin (FL), T-Jose Pinchin, J-Luis Saez, $60,140.
|4—
|Admiral Lynch, c, 4, Super Saver–Golden Production, by Exchange Rate. ($9,000 ’17 KEESEP; $77,000 2018 OBSMAR; $85,000 2019 FTMWIN). O-Dubb, Michael, M and A Racing LTD and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $19,400.
|1—
|Epic Dreamer, c, 4, Orb–Dixie Crisp, by Dixieland Band. ($185,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Epic Racing, LLC, B-JD Stuart, PC Bance, A R Enterprises,J Hollendorfer & G Todaro (KY), $9,700.
|Also Ran: Lasting Legacy, Fast Pass, Yorkton, Sweetontheladies, Goldenlion.
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 1HF, HF.
|Odds: 13.10, 3.40, 3.80.
