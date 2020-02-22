February 23, 2020

North American Graded Stakes Results February 22

February 22, 2020 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Maidens & Results 0

BUENA VISTA S. (G2), SA, $202,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1MT, 2-22.
11— KEEPER OFTHE STARS, f, 4, Midnight Lute–Sociable, by Run Away and Hide. ($60,000 ’16 KEENOV; $180,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Tommy Town Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Olin Gentry, Omar Trevino & Anthony Cappola (KY), T-Jonathan Wong, J-Abel Cedillo, $120,000.
1— Jolie Olimpica (BRZ), f, 4, Drosselmeyer–Jolie Celina (BRZ), by Trempolino. O-Fox Hill Farms, Inc, B-Stud T N T (BRZ), $40,000.
4— Mucho Unusual, f, 4, Mucho Macho Man–Not Unusual, by Unusual Heat. O-George Krikorian, B-George Krikorian (CA), $24,000.
Also Ran: Lady Prancealot (IRE), Brill, Meal Ticket, Super Patriot, Tiny Tina, La Sardane (FR).
Winning Time: 1:34 (fm)
Margins: HF, HF, 1HF.
Odds: 36.10, 0.60, 4.20.
WORLD OF TROUBLE SPRINT S. (G3), GP, $100,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 2-22.
5— JACKSON, c, 4, Kantharos–Deposit Only, by Put It Back. O-Tracy Pinchin, B-Tracy Pinchin (FL), T-Jose Pinchin, J-Luis Saez, $60,140.
4— Admiral Lynch, c, 4, Super Saver–Golden Production, by Exchange Rate. ($9,000 ’17 KEESEP; $77,000 2018 OBSMAR; $85,000 2019 FTMWIN). O-Dubb, Michael, M and A Racing LTD and Bethlehem Stables LLC, B-WinStar Farm, LLC (KY), $19,400.
1— Epic Dreamer, c, 4, Orb–Dixie Crisp, by Dixieland Band. ($185,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Epic Racing, LLC, B-JD Stuart, PC Bance, A R Enterprises,J Hollendorfer & G Todaro (KY), $9,700.
Also Ran: Lasting Legacy, Fast Pass, Yorkton, Sweetontheladies, Goldenlion.
Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
Margins: 3/4, 1HF, HF.
Odds: 13.10, 3.40, 3.80.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions