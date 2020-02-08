North American Graded Stakes Results February 8

|LAS VIRGENES S. (G2), SA, $200,000, 3YO, F, 1M, 2-8.
|4—
|VENETIAN HARBOR, f, 3, Munnings–Sounds of the City, by Street Cry (IRE). ($110,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Ciaglia Racing LLC, Highland Yard and River Oak Farm, B-Colts Neck Stables LLC (KY), T-Richard Baltas, J-Flavien Prat, $120,000.
|2—
|Gingham, f, 3, Quality Road–Chapel, by Pulpit. ($420,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Kelly, Sarah and Wiltz, Jane, B-Stone Farm (KY), $40,000.
|5—
|Stellar Sound, f, 3, Tapit–Siren Serenade, by Unbridled’s Song. O-Don Alberto Stable, B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY), $24,000.
|Also Ran: Go Big Blue Nation, Cholula Lips.
|Winning Time: 1:37 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 9 1/4, 2 1/4, 9 1/4.
|Odds: 0.30, 4.40, 4.90.
|SAM F. DAVIS S. (G3), TAM, $200,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 2-8.
|2—
|SOLE VOLANTE, g, 3, Karakontie (JPN)–Light Blow, by Kingmambo. ($6,000 ’18 KEESEP; $20,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing, Biancone, Andie and Limelight Stables Corp, B-Flaxman Holdings Limited (KY), T-Patrick L. Biancone, J-Luca Panici, $120,000.
|4—
|Independence Hall, c, 3, Constitution–Kalahari Cat, by Cape Town. ($100,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, Twin Creeks Racing Stables, LLC, Verratti, Kathleen and Verratti, Robert N, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY), $40,000.
|1—
|Ajaaweed, c, 3, Curlin–Asiya, by Daaher. O-Shadwell Stable, B-Shadwell Farm, LLC (KY), $20,000.
|Also Ran: Tiz Rye Time, No Getting Over Me, Premier Star, Chapalu.
|Winning Time: 1:42 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2HF, 11 1/4, NK.
|Odds: 5.80, 0.70, 3.30.
|SUWANNEE RIVER S. (G3), GP, $150,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/8MT, 2-8.
|6—
|STARSHIP JUBILEE, m, 7, Indy Wind–Perfectly Wild, by Forest Wildcat. ($6,500 ’14 OBSAUG). O-Blue Heaven Farm, B-William P Sorren (FL), T-Kevin Attard, J-Luis Saez, $92,070.
|3—
|Magic Star, f, 4, Scat Daddy–Meadow Breeze, by Meadowlake. ($500,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Don Alberto Stable, B-Betz/DJ Stables/CoCo/Burns/Magers (KY), $29,700.
|7—
|Tapit Today, m, 5, Tapit–La Nez, by Storm Creek. ($180,000 2017 OBSJUN). O-Lawrence, William H and Bradley Thoroughbreds, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (KY), $14,850.
|Also Ran: Smart Shot, Kelsey’s Cross, Great Sister Diane.
|Winning Time: 1:47 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: 4 1/4, NK, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 1.20, 1.00, 4.80.
|ENDEAVOUR S. (G3), TAM, $150,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 2-8.
|3—
|JEHOZACAT, m, 5, Tapit–Precious Kitten, by Catienus. O-Lael Stables, B-Mr & Mrs M Roy Jackson (KY), T-Arnaud Delacour, J-Daniel Centeno, $90,000.
|2—
|Altea (FR), m, 5, Siyouni (FR)–Ensis (SPA), by Zieten. O-Swift Thoroughbreds Inc, Madaket Stables LLC and Doheny Racing Stable, B-Carlos Vazquez Gonzalez (FR). $30,000.
|4—
|Andina Del Sur, m, 5, Giant’s Causeway–Andina (IRE), by Singspiel (IRE). O-Don Alberto Stable, B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Got Stormy, Phantom Opening, A. A. Azula’s Arch.
|Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: NK, 3/4, 1.
|Odds: 16.80, 10.60, 4.80.
|TAMPA BAY S. (G3), TAM, $150,000, 4YO/UP, 1 1/16MT, 2-8.
|3—
|ADMIRALTY PIER, g, 5, English Channel–Full Steam Ahead, by Kitten’s Joy. ($100,000 ’16 FTSAUG). O-Hoolie Racing Stable, LLC and Lunsford, Bruce, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-Barbara J. Minshall, J-Samy Camacho, $90,000.
|2—
|Devamani (FR), g, 6, Dubawi (IRE)–Daryakana (FR), by Selkirk. (62,500EUR ’17 ARQARC). O-Sanford Goldfarb and Samuel Abraham, B-The Aga Khan’s Studs (FR). $30,000.
|1—
|March to the Arch, g, 5, Arch–Daveron (GER), by Black Sam Bellamy (IRE). O-Live Oak Plantation, B-Live Oak Stud (FL), $15,000.
|Also Ran: Halladay, My Bariley, Hembree, Caribou Club, Real Story.
|Winning Time: 1:41 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: NO, HD, 2.
|Odds: 21.00, 5.60, 2.80.
|THUNDER ROAD S. (G3), SA, $102,000, 4YO/UP, 1MT, 2-8.
|6—
|RIVER BOYNE (IRE), h, 5, Dandy Man (IRE)–Clytha (GB), by Mark of Esteem (IRE). (20,000EUR ’15 GOFNOV; 65,000EUR ’16 GOFSPT; 70,000gns 2017 TATHIT). O-Red Baron’s Barn LLC and Rancho Temescal LLC, B-Limestone & Tara Studs (IRE), T-Jeff Mullins, J-Abel Cedillo, $60,000.
|8—
|Camino Del Paraiso, g, 7, Suances (GB)–Loni’s Appeal, by Successful Appeal. ($5,000 ’14 CTNAUG). O-Glen Road Racing, LLC and Paradise Road Ranch, LLC, B-Red Barons Barn LLC (CA), $20,000.
|4—
|True Valour (IRE), h, 6, Kodiac (GB)–Sutton Veny (IRE), by Acclamation (GB). (19,000gns ’14 TATDEC; 100,000EUR 2016 GORMAY). O-Simon Callaghan, B-Mr P O’Rourke (IRE), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Kingly, Frontier Market, Majestic Eagle, Ronald R (IRE), The Hunted, Take the One O One.
|Winning Time: 1:33 3/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2HF, NO, NO.
|Odds: 4.80, 50.60, 5.80.
