North American Graded Stakes Results February 8

SOLE VOLANTE , g, 3, Karakontie (JPN)–Light Blow, by Kingmambo. ($6,000 ’18 KEESEP; $20,000 2019 OBSAPR). O-Reeves Thoroughbred Racing, Biancone, Andie and Limelight Stables Corp, B-Flaxman Holdings Limited (KY), T-Patrick L. Biancone, J-Luca Panici, $120,000.

Independence Hall, c, 3, Constitution–Kalahari Cat, by Cape Town. ($100,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, Twin Creeks Racing Stables, LLC, Verratti, Kathleen and Verratti, Robert N, B-Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY), $40,000.

Ajaaweed, c, 3, Curlin–Asiya, by Daaher. O-Shadwell Stable, B-Shadwell Farm, LLC (KY), $20,000.