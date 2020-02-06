North American Maiden Winners February 6

Cairo Prince–Discreet Girl by Discreet Cat; PRINCESS RIO, f, 3, GG, Mcl 12500, 2-6, 5 1/2f, 1:05 2/5. B-Brookstone Farm & Woods Edge Farm (KY.). $12,000 ’18 FTKFEB.

Calibrachoa–Fiftyfour Forever (MSP$275,206), by Closing Argument; CHANSON LA BELLE, f, 3, FG, Mcl 12500, 2-6, 5 1/2f, 1:07 1/5. B-J. Adcock & Lon Baronne (LA.).

City Zip–Make Light by Empire Maker; ROMAN CITY, f, 3, GP, Mcl 25000, 2-6, 5fT, :56 1/5. B-Gulf Coast Stables LLC (KY.). $50,000 ’17 KEENOV; $50,000 ’18 OBSOCT; $50,000 2019 OBSJUN.

Daredevil–Josette (IRE) by Danehill; DAREDEVIL CARL, g, 3, PEN, Mcl 16000, 2-5, 5 1/2f, 1:04 2/5. B-SF Bloodstock LLC (KY.). $43,000 ’18 FTKFEB; $15,000 ’18 OBSOCT.

Despite the Odds–Wonderous Woman by Partner’s Hero; GONE HOME, g, 3, LRL, Mcl 16000, 2-6, 6f, 1:13 3/5. B-Legacy Farm & R. Larry Johnson (MD.). $2,500 ’18 FTMDEC.

Fiber Sonde–Holy Pow Wow by Indian Charlie; MUAD’DIB, g, 3, CT, Msw, 2-5, 7f, 1:27 4/5. B-John McKee (WV.). *Full to Late Night Pow Wow(MG3$700,400).

Gemologist–Beam Reach by Stormy Atlantic; MYSTIC GEM, f, 3, DED, Mcl 10000, 2-6, 5f, 1:00 3/5. B-Wilkes Farm LLC (KY.). $500 ’18 ESLOCT.

Giacomo–Angels Can Be Wild by Wild and Wicked; DANIEL THE DREAMER, f, 3, GG, Mcl 12500, 2-6, 5 1/2f, 1:05 3/5. B-Pinot Noir Stables & Mike Nyland (OR.).

Honor Code–Lemon Liqueur by Exchange Rate; FIRST RATE, c, 3, GP, Mcl 50000, 2-6, 1m, 1:37 3/5. B-Branch Equine, LLC (KY.). $125,000 ’18 KEESEP; $160,000 2019 OBSAPR.

Mission Impazible–Juel Delite by Discreet Cat; BECKY’S MISSION, f, 3, AQU, Mcl 25000, 2-6, 1m, 1:41 1/5. B-Sequel NY, Twin Creeks & Barone’s Sunny Crest Farm (NY.).

Oxbow–Sambora by Holy Bull; MAINTAINANCE MATT, g, 3, FG, Mcl 15000, 2-6, 6f, 1:13 . B-American Equistock Inc. & Drumkenny Farm (KY.). $1,000 ’18 FTKOCT.

Palmy Bay–Unbridled Sunshine by Untuttable; PALMY SUNDAE, g, 3, DED, Mcl 10000, 2-5, 5f, 1:00 4/5. B-Matthews Thoroughbred Farm (LA.). ***FIRST WINNER FOR SIRE

Star Guitar–Wild About Marie (MSW$328,629), by Wildcat Heir; WIN YA WIN, g, 3, DED, Msw, 2-5, 5f, :59 4/5. B-Brittlyn Inc. (LA.). *Full to Minit to Stardom(G2$476,180).

Twirling Candy–Magnificent Shirl by Heatseeker (IRE); SWIRLING CANDY, f, 3, GP, Mcl 25000, 2-6, 5fT, :55 3/5. B-Jerry Hollendorfer, John D. Stuart, Peter Bance & Charlie Noell (KY.). $140,000 2019 OBSAPR.

Wicked Strong–Majestic Melresa by Majestic Warrior; CAROUSEL MARGE, f, 3, LRL, Mcl 10000, 2-6, 1m, 1:42 4/5. B-Best A Luck Farm LLC (KY.). $35,000 2019 OBSAPR.

Alpha–Hidden Queens by Northern Spur (IRE); ALPHADORA, f, 4, AQU, Msw, 2-6, 1m, 1:39 1/5. B-Coffeepot Stable (NY.).

Bind–Promise Me G by Summer Bird; SKYLAR’S WAY, f, 4, DED, Mcl 10000, 2-5, 6 1/2f, 1:24 2/5. B-Thomas M. Galvin (LA.). $140,000 2018 TEXAPR.

Blame–Our Year by Grand Slam; GAME BREAK, c, 4, PEN, Mcl 7500, 2-5, 6f, 1:12 1/5. B-Joseph Calvo (NY.). $26,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $50,000 2018 FTMMAY; $6,000 2019 FTMWIN.

Central Banker–Color Vision by Noonmark; U S FUNDS, f, 4, CT, Msw, 2-5, 4 1/2f, :54 3/5. B-Ronney W. Brown (WV.).

D’wildcat–Miss Silky Cat by Big Top Cat; KENSLEY’S HIPPIE, c, 4, DED, Mcl 10000, 2-5, 5f, 1:00 4/5. B-Kearney Segura & Howard Romero (LA.).

First Samurai–Quilt by Pulpit; ANIMA, f, 4, TP, Mcl 5000, 2-6, 5f, :59 2/5. B-Claiborne Farm (KY.). $110,000 ’17 KEESEP.

Giant’s Causeway–Chase the Punch by Two Punch; HIDDEN TALENT, c, 4, OP, Msw, 2-6, 1m, 1:40 1/5. B-Gary & Mary West Stables, Inc. (KY.).