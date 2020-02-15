North American Non-Graded Stakes Results February 15

|DIXIE BELLE S., OP, $122,500, 3YO, F, 6F, 2-15.
|2—
|RING LEADER, f, 3, Paynter–Ringmistress, by Bandini. ($80,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Novogratz Racing Stables Inc, B-George Krikorian (KY), T-McLean Robertson, J-Joseph Talamo, $75,000.
|1—
|Specially, f, 3, Tapiture–Peace Process, by War Front. ($20,000 ’17 KEENOV; $40,000 ’18 FTKJUL; $475,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-John C Oxley, B-Ikhana Farm (KY), $25,000.
|3—
|Wasabi Girl, f, 3, Shanghai Bobby–Tick Tick Boom, by Cuvee. ($75,000 ’17 FTKNOV; $130,000 ’18 FTKJUL). O-Winchell Thoroughbreds LLC and Creel, Allen, B-Highclere, Inc (KY), $12,500.
|Also Ran: Sassy Seneca, Miss Firecracker.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: HF, 5HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 4.00, 0.70, 4.60.
|BROADWAY S., AQU, $107,825, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 2-15.
|5—
|KEPT TRUE, f, 4, Yes It’s True–Well Kept, by Henny Hughes. O-Treadway Racing Stable, B-Jeffrey Treadway (NY), T-Leah Gyarmati, J-Dylan Davis, $59,125.
|2—
|Cash Offer, f, 4, Shackleford–Monono, by Whywhywhy. ($55,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Taylor Brothers Properties LLC & To Kalon, Inc (NY), $22,500.
|4—
|Hay Field, m, 7, Haynesfield–My Indian, by Indian Charlie. ($65,000 ’13 KEENOV). O-Brian and Kerry Novak, Inc, B-Brereton C Jones (NY), $12,900.
|Also Ran: Bluegrass Jamboree, Stonesintheroad, Out of Orbit.
|Winning Time: 1:11 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3, HF, 2.
|Odds: 1.90, 2.10, 3.15.
|EL CAMINO REAL DERBY, GG, $101,800, 3YO, 1 1/8M, 2-15.
|9—
|AZUL COAST, c, 3, Super Saver–Sky Treasure, by Sky Mesa. ($150,000 ’17 KEENOV; $320,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Watson, Karl, Pegram, Michael E and Weitman, Paul, B-SF Bloodstock LLC (KY), T-Bob Baffert, J-Rafael Bejarano, $60,000.
|3—
|American Farmer, c, 3, Bluegrass Cat–Farmers Wife, by Quiet American. O-BKB Stables LLC and Sherman, Steve, B-BKB Stables, LLC (CA), $20,000.
|1—
|Indian Peak, c, 3, Comic Strip–Ms. Booty, by Roar. O-Gray, Jill and Dr William T, B-Dr & Mrs William T Gray (CA), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Wine and Whisky, The Stiff, Sacred Rider, Ajourneytofreedom, Czechmight, Final Final, Mysterious Stones, Praise Loudly.
|Winning Time: 1:51 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, HF, 1HF.
|Odds: 1.30, 19.40, 3.60.
|COLONEL POWER S., FG, $100,000, 4YO/UP, 5 1/2FT, 2-15.
|9—
|JUST MIGHT, g, 4, Justin Phillip–Dynamite Babe, by Dynameaux. O-Griffon Farms and Lovell, Michelle, B-Griffon Farms & Michelle Lovell (KY), T-Michelle Lovell, J-Colby J. Hernandez, $60,000.
|2—
|Chaos Theory, g, 5, Curlin–Chaotic Cat, by Tale of the Cat. ($260,000 ’15 KEENOV). O-Detampel, Marc, Sunshine State Racing, LLC and Bottle Rocket Stable, B-Bluewater Sales & Mike Carpenter (KY), $20,000.
|1—
|Fast Boat, g, 5, City Zip–Yellow Boat, by Lemon Drop Kid. O-Brad Grady, B-R S Evans (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Blind Ambition, Star of Kodiak, Powell, Made You Look, McFeely, Malpais.
|Winning Time: 1:02 (fm)
|Margins: NK, 2HF, 5 1/4.
|Odds: 20.30, 2.30, 3.20.
|ALBERT M. STALL MEMORIAL S., FG, $100,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 1 1/16MT, 2-15.
|4—
|SHE’SONTHEWARPATH, f, 4, Declaration of War–Ha Ha Tonka, by Distorted Humor. O-Low, Lawana L and Robert E, B-Robert Low & Lawana Low (KY), T-Steve Margolis, J-Chantal Sutherland, $60,000.
|2—
|Mitchell Road, m, 5, English Channel–Quake Lake, by War Chant. O-Shields, Jr, Mrs J V and McFadden, Jr, E J M, B-J V Shields Jr (KY), $20,000.
|5—
|Quick Witted, m, 6, Afleet Alex–Humoristic, by Sefapiano. O-Lorian Francesca Peralta-Ramos, B-Mrs Arturo Peralta-Ramos (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Notapradaprice, Zofelle (IRE), Quebec, Flower Party (IRE), Makealitlemischief, Don’t Tell Marge, Stave, Elsa, Irisa (ARG), Aife, May Lily.
|Winning Time: 1:42 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 2, HD, HD.
|Odds: 16.20, 1.30, 54.10.
|WIDE COUNTRY S., LRL, $100,000, 3YO, F, 7F, 2-15.
|7—
|NAUGHTY THOUGHTS, f, 3, The Factor–Sweet Thoughts, by A.P. Indy. ($3,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Rafael Lopez, B-Maryland Mare Venture, LLC (MD), T-Jonathan Maldonado, J-Jevian Toledo, $60,000.
|6—
|Princess Cadey, f, 3, Dialed In–Dyrce, by Sandpit (BRZ). ($28,000 ’17 KEENOV; $16,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-Magic Stable, LLC, B-Martin Keogh and Tanya Johnson (KY), $20,000.
|2—
|She’smysunshine, f, 3, Golden Lad–Hopefally, by Officer. ($1,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Emerald Racing Stable LLC, B-Kristin Fernandez & Ramon Fernandez (MD), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Miss Marissa, Bella Aurora, Lady George, Bankruptonthebeach.
|Winning Time: 1:24 (ft)
|Margins: 4 3/4, 1, HF.
|Odds: 8.10, 7.30, 42.30.
|MIRACLE WOOD S., LRL, $100,000, 3YO, 1M, 2-15.
|1—
|LEBDA, c, 3, Raison d’Etat–Lenders Way, by Hook and Ladder. ($1,000 ’18 FTMOCT; $100,000 2019 FTMWIN). O-Euro Stable, B-Calumet Farm (KY), T-Claudio A. Gonzalez, J-Alex Cintron, $60,000.
|8—
|Mine Not Mine, c, 3, Golden Lad–Belterra, by Unbridled. ($72,000 ’18 FTMOCT; $210,000 2019 FTMWIN). O-Cash is King LLC, D J Stable LLC and LC Racing LLC, B-Robert T Manfuso (MD), $20,000.
|9—
|Romanoff, g, 3, Fast Anna–Rey Lake, by Meadowlake. ($45,000 ’18 KEEJAN; $42,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-Euro Stable, B-Avla Pitts (MD), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Amen Corner, Dreams Untold, New Commission, Bernie’s On Fire, Albert Park.
|Winning Time: 1:38 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, 4HF, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 3.90, 15.40, 21.40.
|JOHN B. CAMPBELL S., LRL, $99,000, 4YO/UP, A1 1/16M, 2-15.
|3—
|ALWAYSMINING, g, 4, Stay Thirsty–What Will Be, by Anees. ($32,000 ’17 KEEJAN; $130,000 ’17 KEESEP). O-Runnymoore Racing, B-Avla Pitts (MD), T-Kelly Rubley, J-Julian Pimentel, $60,000.
|6—
|Monongahela, h, 6, K One King–Record High, by Touch Gold. O-Dubb, Michael, Bethlehem Stables LLC and Aisquith, Gary, B-Gunpowder Farms LLC (PA), $20,000.
|4—
|Someday Jones, h, 7, Smarty Jones–Last Toots, by Concern. O-Main Line Racing Stable, and Alexandria Stable, B-Patricia L Chapman (PA), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Forewarned, Bonus Points.
|Winning Time: 1:42 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, 1 1/4, 3HF.
|Odds: 2.00, 1.30, 1.60.
|PELICAN S., TAM, $75,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 2-15.
|7—
|KILLYBEGS CAPTAIN, h, 6, Mizzen Mast–Al Maha, by Holy Bull. ($20,000 ’15 KEESEP; $75,000 2016 OBSAPR). O-Curragh Stables, B-H Allen Poindexter (KY), T-John P. Terranova II, J-Samy Camacho, $45,000.
|9—
|He Hate Me, g, 5, Algorithms–Quiet Holiday, by Harlan’s Holiday. ($90,000 ’16 FTKJUL). O-Sagamore Farm LLC, B-Mike Mareina & Nathan Mitts (FL), $15,000.
|3—
|Wind of Change (BRZ), h, 5, Forestry–Academia Real, by Banker’s Gold. O-Alonso, Amancio and Some In Time, Inc, B-Haras Sao Jose Da Serra (BRZ), $7,500.
|Also Ran: Mucho, Debbie’s Passion, Singanothersong, Devileye, Mooji Moo Jr., King Humor.
|Winning Time: 1:09 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2 3/4, 2 3/4, NO.
|Odds: 2.00, 3.00, 13.40.
|MINARET S., TAM, $50,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 2-15.
|3—
|LADY’S ISLAND, m, 6, Greatness–Broadway Martha, by Broad Brush. O-Matties Racing Stable LLC and Averill Racing LLC, B-Bailey Bolen (FL), T-Gerald S. Bennett, J-Emisael Jaramillo, $30,000.
|9—
|Into Chocolate, f, 4, Into Mischief–Candy Drawer, by Candy Ride (ARG). O-Wygod, Pam and Martin, B-Pam & Martin Wygod (KY), $10,000.
|5—
|Caught Up in You, f, 4, Fort Larned–Bluegrass Festival, by Bluegrass Cat. O-John A Marceda, B-Firefly Farm Racing, LLC (FL), $5,000.
|Also Ran: Suzie’ssteppinout, Lovesick, Molto Bella, Sean’s Idea, Boujie Girl, Midtown Rose, Puntsville.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 2, 1HF, 3/4.
|Odds: 1.10, 4.10, 77.70.
|TURF PARADISE DERBY, TUP, $50,000, 3YO, 1 1/16M, 2-15.
|9—
|SWAGSATIONAL, g, 3, Gallant Son–Bullysima, by Holy Bull. O-Keith Swagerty, B-Keith Swagerty & Jan Swagerty (WA), T-Heath Lawrence, J-Kassie Guglielmino, $29,760.
|7—
|Wicked Winnings, g, 3, Dialed In–Knight Raider, by Tribunal. ($57,000 ’18 WASAUG). O-Tim M Bankers, B-Nina M Hagen & Holly Sturgeon (WA), $9,600.
|8—
|Race Home, g, 3, Race Day–Head for Home, by Whiskey Wisdom. ($29,000 ’18 WASAUG). O-Tim M Bankers, B-Columbiana Farm LLC (KY), $4,800.
|Also Ran: Coastline Sermon, Jacks Outlaw, Herzen, Arizona Jeremy, Hondo Lane, Jammers Justice.
|Winning Time: 1:46 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, NK, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 8.50, 22.60, 1.60.
