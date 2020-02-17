February 18, 2020

North American Non-Graded Stakes Results February 17

HOLLIE HUGHES S., AQU, $105,200, 4YO/UP, 6F, 2-17.
4— AMUNDSON, g, 4, Curlin–Bridgehampton, by Bernardini. O-Barry K Schwartz, B-Stonewall Farm (NY), T-Horacio DePaz, J-Jorge A. Vargas, Jr., $57,750.
1— My Boy Tate, g, 6, Boys At Tosconova–Backslash, by Sharp Humor. O-Little Red Feather Racing and Nevin, Michelle, B-Michelle Nevin (NY), $20,000.
2— Morning Breez, g, 5, Morning Line–Tico Breeze, by Carson City. ($62,000 ’15 FTNOCT; $65,000 ’16 FTNAUG). O-Charles Hallas, B-Hart Farm & Rhapsody Farm (NY), $13,800.
Also Ran: Binkster, Cerretalto, Eye Luv Lulu, Arthur’s Hope, P J Advantage.
Winning Time: 1:10 4/5 (ft)
Margins: 2, NK, NK.
Odds: 15.80, 2.00, 17.00.

