North American Non-Graded Stakes Results February 18

|WISHING WELL S., SA, $87,860, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5 1/2FT, 2-17.
|1—
|AN EDDIE SURPRISE, m, 5, Square Eddie–Dani Reese, by High Demand. O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), T-Doug F. O’Neill, J-Joel Rosario, $57,000.
|5—
|Miss Hot Legs, f, 4, Verrazano–Expo Gold, by Johannesburg. ($100,000 ’17 FTKOCT; $275,000 2018 OBSAPR). O-Qatar Racing Limited and TNIP, LLC, B-Avalon Farms, Inc (KY), $14,800.
|3—
|Kentan Road, m, 6, Into Mischief–Western Rush, by West by West. O-Keith Abrahams, B-Keith Abrahams (KY), $8,880.
|Also Ran: Apache Princess, Tonahutu (IRE).
|Winning Time: 1:02 2/5 (fm)
|Margins: HF, 1, NK.
|Odds: 3.70, 4.30, 1.60.
