North American Non-Graded Stakes Results February 22

|DOWNTHEDUSTYROAD BREEDERS’ S., OP, $125,000, 3YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 2-22.
|9—
|BYE BYE J, f, 4, Uncaptured–Red Pine, by Awesome Again. ($21,000 ’17 OBSJAN). O-Lieblong, Alex and JoAnn, B-McDowell Farm (AR), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $75,000.
|1—
|Matapan, f, 4, Majesticperfection–Kombat Lake, by Meadowlake. ($70,000 ’17 FTKJUL; $37,000 ’17 KEEJAN). O-Adriel Gonzalez, B-McDowell Farm (AR), $25,000.
|3—
|Georgia’s Reward, m, 5, Warrior’s Reward–Tapit Lightly, by Tapit. ($29,000 ’15 KEENOV). O-JRita Young Thoroughbreds LLC, B-Robby Robinson & Treissa Robinson (AR), $12,500.
|Also Ran: Proud Victoria, Dixie Flyer, Blushing Bella, Dutch Treat, All About Clara.
|Winning Time: 1:10 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1 1/4, 3HF, 3HF.
|Odds: 0.60, 22.80, 4.30.
|HAYNESFIELD S., AQU, $101,775, 4YO/UP, 1M, 2-22.
|1—
|MR. BUFF, g, 6, Friend Or Foe–Speightful Affair, by Speightstown. O-Broman, Sr, Chester and Broman, Mary, B-Chester Broman & Mary R Broman (NY), T-John C. Kimmel, J-Junior Alvarado, $59,125.
|3—
|Honor Up, h, 5, To Honor and Serve–Unobstructed View, by Yes It’s True. ($65,000 ’16 FTNAUG). O-Saratoga Seven Racing Partners, LLC, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (NY), $20,000.
|2—
|Syndergaard, h, 6, Majesticperfection–Magic Belle, by Gold Case. ($92,000 ’15 FTKJUL; $450,000 2016 OBSAPR). O-Fein, Eric, McKenna, Christopher, Fein, Harris, Singh, Guri and Walia, Jerry, B-Burleson Farms (NY), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Twisted Tom, Fleet Irish.
|Winning Time: 1:36 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 20, 1, 1.
|Odds: 0.30, 4.40, 5.00.
|TURF DASH S., TAM, $93,750, 4YO/UP, 5FT, 2-22.
|6—
|FACTION CAT, g, 7, Wildcat Heir–Zooming By, by Cimarron Secret. O-Asterace Group, LLC, B-Ann Ferrentino (FL), T-Georgina Baxter, J-Albin Jimenez, $60,000.
|10—
|Justaholic, h, 5, Justin Phillip–Luxaholic, by Macho Uno. ($33,000 ’16 KEESEP; $40,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Lucky Man Racing LLC, B-Gabriel Duignan, Patrick Costello, Ben McElroy & John Wade (KY), $15,000.
|2—
|Mai Ty One On, g, 6, Put It Back–Kristy Lynn, by Bwana Charlie. O-George Vires, B-George Vires (FL), $10,000.
|Also Ran: End Play, Extravagant Kid, Harry’s Ontheloose, Backtohisroots, Crosstown Shootout, Oldies But Goodies, Pay Any Price.
|Winning Time: :53 4/5 (fm)
|Margins: 3/4, 5HF, NK.
|Odds: 4.70, 2.00, 10.80.
|LIGHTNING CITY S., TAM, $82,500, 4YO/UP, F/M, 5FT, 2-22.
|9—
|JEAN ELIZABETH, m, 5, Adios Charlie–Rooney Doodle, by Lit de Justice. O-Ravin, Richard, Patricia’s Hope LLC and Rivelli, Larry, B-Larry Rivelli & Richard Ravin (IL), T-Larry Rivelli, J-Albin Jimenez, $45,000.
|7—
|Miss Deplorable, m, 5, Big Drama–Usual Manner, by Double Honor. O-Six SandBaggers Stables, B-Sorrento Oaks Farm Inc (FL), $20,000.
|14—
|R Happy Ending, m, 5, Prospective–Grand Episode, by Grand Slam. ($145,000 2017 OBSAPR). O-Averill Racing LLC, CCF Racing Stable, LLC, Silver Oaks Stable LLC, and K Lauren Racing, B-Tim James Mawhinney & Karen Faye Mawhinney (FL), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Ode to Joy, Escapade, Jo Jo Air, Rocky Policy, Thinkin Cowtown, Ambassador Luna, Bayberry.
|Winning Time: :55 (fm)
|Margins: HF, HF, NK.
|Odds: 0.80, 33.20, 12.40.
|ANY LIMIT S., GP, $75,000, 3YO, F, 6F, 2-22.
|5—
|FRANK’S ROCKETTE, f, 3, Into Mischief–Rocket Twentyone, by Indian Charlie. O-Frank Fletcher Racing Operations, Inc, B-Frank Fletcher (KY), T-William I. Mott, J-John R. Velazquez, $46,035.
|2—
|Sound Machine, f, 3, Into Mischief–Ava Pie, by Distorted Humor. ($500,000 ’18 KEESEP). O-e Five Racing Thoroughbreds, B-Farm III (FL), $14,850.
|7—
|Fujairah, f, 3, Ghostzapper–Front and Center, by Dynaformer. O-Three Rivers Stable Inc, B-St George Farm LLC (KY), $7,425.
|Also Ran: Tale of Success, Still Alive, Yesterdayoncemore (IRE).
|Winning Time: 1:09 2/5 (ft)
|Margins: 7, 5 3/4, 1 3/4.
|Odds: 1.00, 1.20, 11.80.
