North American Non-Graded Stakes Results February 25

PLAY ON , f, 4, Country Day–Vote Early, by More Than Ready. O-Klein Racing, B-Richard Klein & Bert Klein (KY), T-Brad H. Cox, J-Shaun Bridgmohan, $45,000.

Also Ran: Unbridled Class, Change of Control, A Thousand Reasons, Bell’s the One, Lake Local, Aiken to Be, On Probation.