February 8, 2020

North American Non-Graded Stakes Results February 7

February 7, 2020 Brisnet Staff Data Reports, Maidens & Results 0

BAFFLE S., SA, $84,750, 3YO, 5 1/2FT, 2-7.
4— BILLY BATTS, r, 3, City Zip–Down to Hearth, by Giant’s Causeway. ($75,000 ’18 KEESEP; $200,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Rockingham Ranch, B-China Horse Club International Limited (KY), T-Peter Miller, J-Umberto Rispoli, $48,120.
1— Rager, c, 3, Into Mischief–Distorted Champ, by Distorted Humor. ($87,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-ERJ Racing, LLC, Kenney, Dave and Strauss, William, B-Eduardo Vargas (KY), $16,040.
2— Rookie Mistake, c, 3, Square Eddie–Meetmeinthewoods, by General Meeting. O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), $12,324.
Also Ran: Bulletproof One, Air Force Jet (GB), Big Returns.
Winning Time: 1:03 1/5 (fm)
Margins: 1HF, HF, 1.
Odds: 2.40, 9.10, 3.50.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions