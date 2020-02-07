North American Non-Graded Stakes Results February 7

|BAFFLE S., SA, $84,750, 3YO, 5 1/2FT, 2-7.
|4—
|BILLY BATTS, r, 3, City Zip–Down to Hearth, by Giant’s Causeway. ($75,000 ’18 KEESEP; $200,000 2019 OBSMAR). O-Rockingham Ranch, B-China Horse Club International Limited (KY), T-Peter Miller, J-Umberto Rispoli, $48,120.
|1—
|Rager, c, 3, Into Mischief–Distorted Champ, by Distorted Humor. ($87,000 2019 OBSJUN). O-ERJ Racing, LLC, Kenney, Dave and Strauss, William, B-Eduardo Vargas (KY), $16,040.
|2—
|Rookie Mistake, c, 3, Square Eddie–Meetmeinthewoods, by General Meeting. O-Reddam Racing LLC, B-Reddam Racing LLC (CA), $12,324.
|Also Ran: Bulletproof One, Air Force Jet (GB), Big Returns.
|Winning Time: 1:03 1/5 (fm)
|Margins: 1HF, HF, 1.
|Odds: 2.40, 9.10, 3.50.
