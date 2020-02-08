North American Non-Graded Stakes Results February 8

|KING COTTON S., OP, $125,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 2-8.
|1—
|SHARE THE UPSIDE, g, 5, Maclean’s Music–Mystic Silver, by Silver Deputy. O-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (J G Sikura) and Windsor Boys Racing, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (ON), T-Steven M. Asmussen, J-Ricardo Santana, Jr., $75,000.
|4—
|Whitmore, g, 7, Pleasantly Perfect–Melody’s Spirit, by Scat Daddy. O-LaPenta, Robert V, Southern Springs Stables and Head of Plains Partners LLC, B-John Liviakis (KY), $25,000.
|3—
|Silver Ride, g, 8, Candy Ride (ARG)–Silver Colors, by Mr. Greeley. ($170,000 ’13 KEESEP). O-Marriott, Randy E, Smith, Lana and R 6 Stable, B-Gainesway Thoroughbreds Ltd (KY), $12,500.
|Also Ran: Nun the Less, Wilbo, Tringale, Home Run Maker.
|Winning Time: 1:09 1/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1HF, 3 1/4, NK.
|Odds: 2.40, 1.10, 4.30.
|JIMMY WINKFIELD S., AQU, $101,000, 3YO, 7F, 2-8.
|3—
|MONTAUK TRAFFIC, c, 3, Cross Traffic–Taittinger Rose, by Menifee. O-Chris Fountoukis, B-Mike G Rutherford (KY), T-Linda Rice, J-Jose Lezcano, $55,000.
|2—
|Secret Rules, c, 3, Secret Circle–Missy Rules, by Peace Rules. ($5,000 ’17 KEENOV; $75,000 2019 FTMMAY). O-LRE Racing LLC and JEH Racing Stable LLC, B-Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings, Inc (KY), $21,000.
|5—
|Johnny Ritt, g, 3, Weigelia–C J’s Little Girl, by Attorney. ($17,000 ’18 FTMOCT). O-Cash is King LLC and LC Racing, B-Barbara Wheeler (PA), $12,000.
|Also Ran: Old Chestnut, Newstome, Polar Bear Pete, Quixotic.
|Winning Time: 1:25 3/5 (ft)
|Margins: 1HF, 1 1/4, 1 1/4.
|Odds: 2.80, 1.75, 35.75.
|LA CONEJA S., SUN, $100,000, 4YO/UP, F/M, 6F, 2-8.
|4—
|SUSANS VIOLETTE, m, 5, Stellar Rain–Bruisen Susan, by Proudest Romeo. O-Woolley, Jr, Bennie L and Stewart, Steven D, B-Michael E Malouff Jr (NM), T-Bennie L. Woolley, Jr., J-Enrique Portillo Gomez, $60,000.
|10—
|Orogrande, m, 5, Quinton’s Gold–Miss Einstein, by Beau Genius. O-Carson, Sr W D, Carson, M H and Leach Racing LLC, B-Mike Carson, Bill Carson &Leach Racing LLC (NM), $20,000.
|12—
|Sexy Bikini Model, f, 4, Attila’s Storm–Unconstitutional, by Grand Slam. O-Brian Mundell, B-Brian Mundell (NM), $10,000.
|Also Ran: I’m a Dancin Who, Let It Roll, McGlorious, Sidewinder Sally, Beautiful Bounty, Flight Song, Sky Vue, Ballinouttacontrol, Runaway Katie.
|Winning Time: 1:09 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: NK, NK, HD.
|Odds: 1.40, 8.70, 19.60.
|SUNCOAST S., TAM, $100,000, 3YO, F, 1M 40Y, 2-8.
|1—
|LUCREZIA, f, 3, Into Mischief–Verdana Bold, by Rahy. O-Seltzer, Edward A and Anderson, Beverly S, B-Edward A Seltzer, Beverly Anderson &Krista Seltzer (KY), T-Arnaud Delacour, J-Daniel Centeno, $60,000.
|8—
|Turtle Trax, f, 3, Cairo Prince–Great Family, by Harlan’s Holiday. O-Brereton C Jones, B-Brereton C Jones (KY), $20,000.
|4—
|Motu, f, 3, Paynter–El Bank Robber, by Eltish. ($110,000 ’18 FTKJUL). O-Moulton, Susan, David A Bernsen, LLC and Magdalena Racing, B-Kim Nardelli & Rodney Nardelli (KY), $10,000.
|Also Ran: Comical, Two Sixty, Embossed, We the Clouds, Blame Debbie, Miss Important.
|Winning Time: 1:39 4/5 (ft)
|Margins: 5, 3/4, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 5.90, 9.40, 3.20.
|PHOENIX GOLD CUP H., TUP, $75,000, 4YO/UP, 6F, 2-8.
|6—
|MR. JAGERMEISTER, h, 5, Atta Boy Roy–Frangelica, by Corinthian. O-Boice, Kristin, Cummings, Leslie and Lund, Valorie, B-Kristin Boice (MN), T-Valorie Lund, J-Leandro D. Goncalves, $45,105.
|4—
|Minister of Soul, g, 6, Ministers Wild Cat–Sensitive Soul, by Bernstein. ($16,000 ’15 CTNAUG). O-Esteban Martinez, B-Dahlberg Farms LLC (CA), $14,550.
|8—
|Chief Cicatriz, g, 7, Munnings–Super Buggy, by Grand Slam. O-Roy Gene Evans, B-Roy Gene Evans (KY), $7,275.
|Also Ran: Collusionist, Articulator, League of Shadows, Royal Trump, Smart Prospector.
|Winning Time: 1:08 (ft)
|Margins: 3/4, HF, 2 3/4.
|Odds: 1.80, 5.80, 1.50.
|SHANTEL LANERIE MEMORIAL OVERNIGHT S., FG, $58,200, 3YO, F, A1MT, 2-8.
|5—
|ALMS, f, 3, City Zip–Charity Belle, by Empire Maker. O-Godolphin, LLC, B-Godolphin (KY), T-Michael Stidham, J-Paco Lopez, $36,000.
|6—
|Dominga, f, 3, Ghostzapper–Dynarama, by Dynaformer. O-Don Alberto Stable, B-Don Alberto Corporation (KY), $12,000.
|4—
|Pass the Plate, f, 3, Temple City–Pocket Gift, by Great Notion. O-Silverton Hill LLC, B-Silverton Hill, LLC (KY), $6,000.
|Also Ran: Trickle In, Lady Jenneviere, American Legend.
|Winning Time: 1:39 1/5 (gd)
|Margins: 4 1/4, 2 1/4, HD.
|Odds: 0.30, 8.30, 5.00.
Leave a Reply