OptixEQ analyzes Feb. 8 King Cotton at Oaklawn Park

OAKLAWN PARK RACE 8 – KING COTTON S.

The stakes feature on the Saturday card, the King Cotton S., features a solid field of sprinters including an Oaklawn Park staple and favorite over the last few years #4 WHITMORE. In terms of class, speed figures and record over the course WHITMORE checks those boxes and logically placed as today’s morning line favorite. While capable on those factors, pace and trip is another factor and must be considered with his late running style. OptixPLOT 2020 is shown below and noted WHITMORE while a strong kick represented by the large Square, does run from off the pace, especially in sprints (Surface/Distance) positioned in Quad IV. For those who have been following on the YouTube channel video series of daily recaps from the 2020 Oaklawn Park meet, we have discussed in results the potential opportunities when the favorite is a deep closer – and that will continue here even as the horse to beat there are others in the field worth consideration.

#1 SHARE THE UPSIDE finished behind WHITMORE when the pair met last season in the Hot Springs S., a race WHITMORE has won the last three years. Much like that race, SHARE THE UPSIDE expects to be forwardly placed as he will be coming in fresh off the layoff, drawing the rail and positioned in Quad I on OptixPLOT. With that said, there are some concerns with him at the rail, as despite having early speed, he does not break all that sharp and will have to be used for position. He does not need the lead, however, seems in this scenario will assume that role. He is capable on his best day but does need to show up with that top effort.

#2 HIDDEN RULER has some potential upside making his 4-year-old debut, though does need to step up as his numbers/speed figures are on the lower end of the race par. He has tactical speed and legit speed out of the gate. The blinkers will be added this afternoon and that combination could signal they will be more aggressive with him today. Should also note he is cross-entered in a starter allowance on Sunday, and could scratch out of this race and if he does is a solid fit in the Sunday race. (Update: Hidden Ruler was scratched Saturday.)

#3 SILVER RIDE will be looking for back-to-back wins at the meet following the win on opening day. That afternoon he was able to find a perfect trip as well as race inside, which seemed to be the more favorable part of the race track. Holding form, that peak form, can be questionable for him based on his past performances, though will be sent out by Diodoro already off to a strong week picking up three wins and a tight second-place finish on Thursday.

#5 NUN THE LESS will come into this race in peak form and off a solid win in the Forego last month at Turfway Park. With that said he shares a run style similar to WHITMORE and seems to need a fast pace for him to run into.

#6 HOME RUN MAKER has some upside coming into this race making his second start after the layoff and for Jeremiah Englehart, a trainer who has been sending in live horses to Oaklawn Park. He looked to need his most recent start at Laurel in the Dave’s Friend S. and after taking some contact at the start chased outside horses and was passively ridden late. He is a true 6-furlong sprinter and has some tactical speed, capable to compete here as he looks to be sitting on an improved effort.

#7 TRINGALE will return to the sprint distance after a solid effort going longer than his ideal last out at Fair Grounds in the Tenacious S. a race that has been productive going forward. He finished behind a good stakes sprinter in the three-horse Thanksgiving Classic, and overall is holding his form coming into this race. He has yet to prove himself a “winner” at this stakes level, though by the 15-1 morning line there looks to be some compensation for those willing to take a swing today.

#8 WILBO, the winner of the King Cotton in 2018, will look to add to that record coming back to Oaklawn Park. Now an 8-year-old, he has maintained his competitive spirit though still needs a top effort this afternoon. He was able to find a favorable trip entered as an MTO back at Churchill Downs in November and came back to finish second in the off-the-turf Bonapaw S. at Fair Grounds. In that stakes race he was wide and did have to run from off the pace, against the profile and race flow. Still visually, he was drifting and flipped leads something that could have been a function of the race track that day.