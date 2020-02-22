OptixEQ for Oaklawn Park Race 8 on February 23

RACE 8:

A sprint allowance for 3-year-old runners comes up quite competitive and tricky with many still lightly raced coming into this event. Morning line favorite #7 ANCIENT WARRIOR will be making his second start of the meet and a logical contender in this spot. He should benefit from the race three weeks ago as it was just his second career start and facing older runners for the first time. There has been a pattern of improvement for many Hollendorfer runners as they make their second starts here at Oaklawn Park. With that said, this race is no layup, and at this point of the season these lightly raced 3-year-old’s can at any point step up and position themselves in this division.

#1 SCORING will be making his third start of the form cycle since coming back this season after 202-days off from his juvenile campaign. He has upside from his first two starts; 1) needing the race off the bench at Santa Anita during a time the O’Neill barn was cold and in tough spot off the layoff returning in graded stakes company with the route distance; and 2) from the trip back on February 2 far from ideal after the slow start (SLOG) and early WIDE MOVE. He will pick up a rider change here to Vasquez, as well as the blinkers. He will need to improve overall as his numbers are light coming into this race, and today is the day for him to show up or move on from this level of competition.

#2 CREEKMORE is a big number on the morning line and has some appeal making his second start of the meet for Moquett. Overall he seemed a little “short” coming into the common allowance race three weeks ago and did not have the most ideal trip that afternoon. He broke slow (SLOG – note rider change today from Talamo) and raced out of his previous running style making a late move from off the pace. OptixFIG are on the lighter end, and needs a big improvement on that front, though should see some progression here today.

#3 TWLIGHT FANTASY earned a modest OptixFIG in his maiden win here opening weekend prevailing in a blanket finish and dead-heat for the win. While still lightly raced would need to show a lot more to compete this afternoon, and tough to see that given his recent races and shared running style with others in this field that are further ahead of him to this point.

#4 ECHO TOWN turned in a solid (13-1 slight upset) effort (B+ OptixGrade) in a good maiden Special Weight event (productive race) over at the Fair Grounds last month. He was able to sit a favorable tracking trip and under a drive passing his favored, and pacesetting stablemate for the win. A repeat of that maiden winning effort certainly makes him a fit in this field shipping in for Asmussen.

#5 DISCREET TIGER is a pace presence this afternoon and will make his 2020 debut here as one of two entered for Robertson. He took money and ran well in his first three starts however came up short in his most recent run back in October at Keeneland. Class wise that is some concern as he will have to prove himself not just off the bench, but also on the bigger circuits.

#6 TUGGLE has expected upside as he returns to the dirt and sprint distance coming out of the two stakes closing out his 2019 season on the turf in graded stakes races. With that said he was perhaps flattered by the BIAS breaking his maiden on debut before finishing third as the “best of the speed” in the Saratoga Special (G2). He will need to improve off those first two starts to compete here though should be noted Englehart has been selective bringing horses into Oaklawn Park and with some success already. This colt has been on the grounds since January working into racing shape and looks as ready as can be given the recent bullet half-mile last week.

#8 CLOSE ENCOUNTER visually gave a nice effort to break his maiden on debut last September at Remington Park. After the slow start he was professional making a sustained move and passing the pacesetting rival late for the win. The slow start and off the pace run, might suggest he wants more ground, however, does physically seem right for this sprint distance. He will have to move forward and step up on this circuit, though given the time off has that upside with maturity possible.

#9 LYKAN should appreciate the most recent start under his belt and return to the sprint distance. With that said, he has some legit concerns at this level and a bit light on numbers compared to his competition. He will really have to run the race of his career to compete for the top spot this afternoon.

#10 MARVIN is tough to knock him at this point as he has shown up in each of his three races and improved with every start. This will be his second start of the meet and coming into this off the blanket finish at the level back on February 2nd. He will again be tasked with the outside post, something he had to deal with three weeks ago. With that said and the recent effort some consideration is given to the potentially taxing effort that afternoon as he will have to repeat that race to compete right back this afternoon. He does pick up a new rider here with Loveberry aboard as Cohen will be aboard TUGGLE.

#11 NO SHIRT NO SHOES has a tough task in store for him this afternoon coming off the recent maiden win stepping up to allowance company with the far outside draw. He was given the right handling (TACTIC+) and trip finishing in a grind to the wire to finish in a dead heat and blanket finish.