OptixEQ handicaps Oaklawn racing February 16

RACE 1

The two morning line favorites #1 QUIET DAWN and #4 SPECTACULAR TEMPER will make their respected second starts of the meet, and while certainly capable to break their maiden this afternoon, will be short on price with some factors to consider. Both will be stepping up in class from their maiden $16k condition last out to today’s $25k level – compare the OptixFIGRANGE for today’s race (75-69) to the race shown below on February 6. These two fillies share the benefit of a start over the track, however, ran short for the level last out (a race shape favoring off the pace runners) and will have to improve to compete here.

A pair of second-time starters worth a mention based on their debut efforts earlier in the meet:

#5 DARK SARCASM will find more ground this afternoon and some class relief coming out of the maiden $50k race on February 2. As shown in the OptixNOTE below she was just allowed to SAVED ground from off the pace and was under no encouragement (NO_PUSH) racing on hold from the rider; and a noted rider change today. Also exiting the February 2 race #3 AGAVE QUEEN should have upside on the drop and even move forward with the extra ground making her route debut and second start of the meet.

#6 MIXTAPE broke slow in her debut opening weekend and despite the slow start gave off visuals to suggest she has more early speed available. We could see that this afternoon with not only a better break but also with the additional ground as she stretches out from the sprint distance to route here.

RACE 8

#4 SUMMER STORM‘s layoff and return in a route race just two weeks ago seemed to signal a PREP? heading into the race, and confirmed it on the track. Capable to show early speed on February 2 from the rail she was allowed to sit in the pocket and passively allowed to give up ground. It is encouraging to see her return quickly as well as return to the more ideal sprint distance.

#2 EMBOLDENED‘s slow start (SLOG) from the rail left her compromised and forced to make an early advance for position back on January 25. She will return to the level she came up short in last month and capable to improve with a better break and trip.