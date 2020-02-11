OptixEQ handicaps Oaklawn racing on Feb. 13

Race 5

#1 NEW COLOSSUS catches a competitive claiming field here, though capable in his own right to compete this afternoon and improve off his first start of the meet on January 26. He had an excuse for the effort, which resulted in an eighth-place finish. The post position drawn outside did him no favors and the rider, unable to overcome that post, had him positioned wide and asked early making a premature wide move. The trip, poor timing and ground loss played a major factor in his final finishing position. He will find an inside post here as well as a rider change. In addition, there is also legit class relief coming out of that higher allowance race, which has already produced one next out winner.

Race 6

As shown on the OptixPLOT2020 below the pace scenario looks to be contested early and noted 7 of the 10 runners share a “E” or “E/P” running style. That could set up the pace for the off the pace runners #3 WILD ABOUT YOU and #7 LOOKIE LOU.

Wild About You will make his second start of the meet coming out of the third race on opening day. That afternoon he was given a very long aggressive warm-up prior to the start, a factor that can contribute to a less-than-ideal race performance. He was also making his first start of the year coming back off a 79-day break, and reasonable to consider this 10-year-old could have needed the start.

Lookie Lou is also making his second start of the meet, and has upside from his trip on February 2. That afternoon he was coming back after 80 days off and ridden like he was being given the race. He was taken back and well off the pace early, though did show a subtle move on the far turn.

Race 8

#8 BETTYANN was unable to have a fair start back on February 1, but has the ability to move forward and even compete right back at this level. That afternoon she was unprepared at the start and broke slow and in a tangle right out of the gate. From there she was encouraged to move up (not shown in the running line) before losing ground. With a line through that race and looking to her previous starts, they are on par for this condition.