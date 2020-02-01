OptixEQ handicaps Oaklawn Racing on Feb. 2

by Emily Gullikson/ @EmilyOptixEQ

OAKLAWN PARK – February 2, 2020

RACE 8: An allowance sprint event for three-year-old runners comes up competitive and features some lightly raced types that could have their intentions set on some of the graded stakes events later this season.

#1 TICK TACK MO the inside draw can be tricky and does help he not only has experience from the rail but also natural early speed. Even in his debut he broke on top before rider deciding to take back and ultimately finishing one of four across the wire. He was allowed to use his gate and early speed in that second start and likely to be the plan here. Speed figure wise he is on the “slower” side in this field, but keep in mind both his starts came last summer and has had time to develop and mature, a factor that can often see the improvement in speed figures.

#2 ANCIENT WARRIOR he will make his second career start this afternoon following massive front-end effort in his Del Mar debut. With that said, not entirely thrilled with that race as the horses he ran against are all still maidens. Garcia aboard has been aggressive with his rides this meet especially with those “E” type runners suggesting that he will not get cute here.

#3 LITTLE MENACE positioned on OptixPLOT (shown below) as a Square in Quad I, he figures to get a favorable trip as well as a fit on speed figures coming off the strong maiden win back at Churchill Downs. The Plot position shows he has the tactical speed to find position out of the gate and drawn inside two “E” runners can track just off that pair.

#4 CROCKETT’S BLUFF overall might need this start coming back off the 80-days layoff. He does not have a lot of early speed and as shown on OptixPLOT in Quad IV could be quite far back at the opening ¼ – ½ mile. That said there is some upside here though this could still be a kicking off point for him this season.

#5 AMERICAN BUTTERFLY his form is overall tough to get too excited about, though at a price has a chance here. He is positioned well on OptixPLOT high up on the y-axis in Quad II. Speed figures can be hit or miss for him, however on his best day can compete and seems those numbers come over fast one-turn races.

#6 DIFFERENT DAYS first off the claim and the barn change to McKnight could find him some attention, however he is far on the slower side (and even class) coming into this race. Massive improvement would be needed here.

#7 LONG WEEKEND he will make his 2020 debut this afternoon for the very live Tom Amoss barn starting out the meet quite strong. That certainly does help his chances though has to improve off his two starts last summer. As mentioned on the earlier analysis that improvement with maturity is possible though trip has to be considered here as well. He showed early speed in both starts and would expect similar here. Drawn outside other speed that could signal a wide trip in an honest, contested pace.

#8 NAUGHTY ALFRED current form at this allowance class level (C OptixGRADE) leaves a lot to be desired. He will see an equipment change here and perhaps a try to get back to the lead (another wide possibility) similar to his debut maiden claiming win.

#9 CREEKMORE it has been a slow start for Moquett runners and many from this barn seem to be needing a race coming back at Oaklawn. He could follow that same pattern, and for this race is a bit below his main rivals.

#10 SCORING he has that “longshot” look to him making his second start of the season here this afternoon. Following SA for OptixNOTES, O’Neill had been a bit cold to start the current meet and in play when brining this one back to make his return last month in the G3 Sham. Not often the case to see a horse “prep” in a graded stakes race though with the smaller field size was worth a try, and something these connections have been known to do. With that start behind him he should benefit from the race and capable to move forward here.

#11 BENNY CHANG class and speed figures are well below par would need a massive move forward and almost become a different horse to compete here.

#12 MARVIN tough to ignore that bright neon-green Square on OptixPLOT. The square representing his ability to finish expects to be running on late and could be aided by the Contention in Quad I. Overall his two races to date are tough to knock and give him a look as well improving with each race. Robertson has been off to a good start this meet and already with a win from a Hawthorne shipper.