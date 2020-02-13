OptixEQ handicaps Oaklawn racing on February 14

OptixEQ insights for Friday, Feb. 14 at Oaklawn Park

Race 6

#4 GOOSE DRANK WINE will make his first start of the meet after being scratched back on opening day when he ran off in the warmup. He could find this spot overall a bit more favorable and a slightly lower claiming condition than the January 24 race. He also has some upside from his 9th place finish at Turfway Park on December 20 – a trip that was overly obvious however, did have to race in traffic moving a bit early to try and improve position, a move that hurt him late. The move back to conventional dirt should be favorable and with his run style looks to get the right stalk-and-pounce trip as shown on OptixPLOT2020 below.

His main challenge, #1A RIDE TO THE WIRE, a logical type sent out by Robertino Diodoro, is coming back after 426-days off to make his first start for the barn. It should be noted not only has the barn been live this meet, but a lot of success has come with recent additions and even off similar layoffs. Also noted he has been entered and scratched twice (12/28 at Delta Downs and 2/17 at Oaklawn Park in a Clm10KN2L) and seems this spot has been carefully selected. Entrymate #1 SUPER TERRIFIC serves as a good complement in terms of pace as a large Square in Quad IV, looking to run on late.

Optix Plot