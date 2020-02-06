OptixEQ handicaps Oaklawn racing on February 7

by EMILY GULLIKSON

Emily Gullikson of OptixEQ gives insights into Friday’s 5th race at Oaklawn Park.

OAKLAWN PARK – Feb. 7

RACE 5

The pace scenario presents as one highly contested with many “E” and “E/P” runners as well as a SpeedRate that can force those runners forwardly place to run a fast-early pace. With that said, the race could set up for an off-the-pace runner.

#1 STASH THE CASH looks to fall into a favorable trip on OptixPLOT (shown below) tracking from Quad II. It is also worth taking a look specifically at his sprint races, those recent sprints shown below as filtered in OptixGRID. Following the layoff (though noted IMPROVE with some trouble at the start and a move), positive performances as shown with the B/B- OptixGRADES. A deeper look at his race and understanding of pace when assessing his trips. For the races in June-October, he raced a bit more forwardly placed, though just to the right in the O4S (OptixSHAPE) column the 4-furlong was designated VS/S (very slow/slow); compare that to his November sprint races and change in running style with the VF (very fast) O4S designation. Given today could produce that F/VF O4S, he could fall right into that right tracking trip.

#8 WINGS UP is the lone “C” the closer in the field and some advantages to come with that under today’s condition. His form is a bit dirty and looking at his races Surface/Distance filtered on OptixGRID show a runner capable to compete at this level with OptixFIG in range for today’s race. While he does not show a “win” he also is void of any “red” Keywords and Grades. Similar to STASH THE CASH he could benefit from a faster early pace, one he did not receive (VS/S) in early 2019. He did have the VF O4S back on November 17th however also found himself extra wide (X_WIDE) that afternoon playing a factor in his finishing position.