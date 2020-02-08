OptixEQ handicaps Oaklawn racing on February 9

Race 2

A restricted claiming race looks to have some potential value based on the pace scenario which could find the two morning line favorites #1 SETTLE IT and #7 LOVE TO LEARN vulnerable based on their running style. Both of those runners prefer to run from off the pace, shown below on OptixPLOT2020. In the case of SETTLE IT, she will be finding class relief this afternoon which could be a benefit but also very tough to trust her main track form as she returns to the conventional dirt here.

#9 MIZ NIGHTCAP could have a potential pace advantage coming back off the layoff this afternoon for Holthus. She projects to be forwardly placed and is positioned in Quad I, preferred of the pair in a lightly contested “snowflake” Contention along with rival #6 KEENE’S DESIRE.

#4 ALL FACT also positioned well in terms of finding a trip tracking from Quad II as a Square higher up (positional speed to the 2nd call) on the y-axis. This will be her second start of the meet and capable to improve here finding some class relief coming out of the higher claiming event on January 26.

#8 ALMYRA with a similar position on OptixPLOT2020 to the two morning line favorites SETTLE IT and LOVE TO LEARN as well as #5 FAIRLY HONEST she presents some value in this spot as she is right in line with that trio. She could even still have some upside coming into this race as she makes her first start as a four-year-old coming off an abbreviated 2019 racing season. She looks to be well-prepared and spotted by Moquett and will return with blinkers on as well, a move that shows some positive intent.