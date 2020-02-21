OptixPLOT for Oaklawn Park’s 8TH race on February 22

A sprint allowance for older horses comes up quite competitive and deeper than #4 MORNING SNOW making his return and first start here at Oaklawn Park for Bob Baffert. With just two starts, both solid races, he projects to take a bulk of the wagering support this afternoon. He has legit early speed and capable to be a threat on the front end based on his Quad I Square position on OptixPLOT. With that said he should find Contention in that front-end role and will have to earn it this afternoon coming back off the layoff.

#2 ROYAL DAHAAR could get overlooked in here off his fifth place finish in the common race back on February 1st. He has some upside off the trip (TROUBLE, CLOSE) and should find some pace to run at this afternoon in the second start of the meet. #5 CANDY CORNELL also exiting the February 1st Allowance finishing second that afternoon. He drew the rail that day and the rider put him on the lead, a trip he does not necessarily need based on the Square positioned in Quad II.