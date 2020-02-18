OptixPLOT for Oaklawn Park Race 5 on Feb. 20

RACE 5

Taking a look at OptixPLOT the pace scenario one of “Fire” Contention and an honest 46 SpeedRate could play against the morning line favorite #2 POWER SONG. He is positioned out in Quad I as a Circle with the presence of others to keep him honest on the front end. In terms of speed figures, in this case OptixFIG, he does not hold any edge in that department. The OptixFIG filtered for last 360-days in dirt routes are shown in the graphic below. This opens up the race to other possibilities, including the pair of McKnight runners, #3 GOLD BACKED and #5 CARLOS SIXES.

#5 CARLOS SIXES has some tactical speed and some finish based on his tracking Square towards the center of the Plot. This will be his first start over the main track, conventional dirt and worth keeping in mind as his position is based on Woodbine racing over the Tapeta surface.#3 GOLD BACKED on the other hand has some very sneaky main track form and looks well placed getting back to that surface this afternoon. This will be his first start for the barn and coming in first off the claim this afternoon. He has a deeper position on OptixPLOT however more of a presser type, especially based on his dirt races.

OPTIXFIG 360 DAY FILTER DIRT ROUTES