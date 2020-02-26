OptixPLOT for Oaklawn Park Race 8 on Feb. 27

Race 8:

#2 GRANDEZZA offers both value and upside as she makes her second start of the meet. Returns to this allowance condition off a good effort back on February 2 and a fourth-place finish. She was coming off the bench, 72-days, making her 2020 debut and seemed a bit short on that front. Lacked some early speed, however the running line and her early position (9th at the first and second call) was also a factor of race shape and dynamics.

It was encouraging to see her put in a good middle move and run on late even with the wide trip. The early pace was slow that afternoon and she is capable of racing closer to the pace as needed. She should find the fitness beneficial coming back this afternoon and to have a more favorable race shape for her running style as shown below on OptixPLOT.

#4 ROCKIN READY also coming back in this spot after finishing second in the February 2 allowance. She is logical on that front though could have to improve off her recent race, a race she seemed well meant shipping into Oaklawn second off the layoff for D’Amato.