OptixPLOT for Oaklawn Park Race 8 on Feb. 29

Race 8:

#6 SHARED SENSE will make his second start of the meet coming off a sixth place finish in the Smarty Jones S. on opening day. While still a maiden and eligible to run in that condition, the connections took a shot in that stakes event and will again take on winners returning to this allowance condition. There is some confidence on that front, and overall has upside from his effort in the Smarty Jones as well as his previous special weight maiden races. Granted he finished in the back third of the field, under the track conditions and race shape he did not have much of a chance to compete as SHARED SENSE was against the profile racing wide from off the pace; and noted the race was won wire-to-wire. Despite the trip he showed run in spots and with upside moving forward, he should find a more favorable race shape this afternoon.