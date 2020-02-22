Racing twitter commemorates A.P. Indy

As news spread that the legendary A.P. Indy passed away, fans and industry professionals alike took to social media to express their sentiments and share communal mourning.

The morning after A.P. INDY won the Belmont, he was posed for the great photographer Tony Leonard. Tony allowed us to shoot alongside, asking that we wait to post the photos until after Tony’s death. He’d done all the work; we were fine with it. Still grateful for this chance. pic.twitter.com/mXTZwABFvY — Barbara Livingston (@DRFLivingston) February 21, 2020

R.I.P. A.P. Indy. 30 years old. Great Racehorse…….. Influential sire for years to come. Thank you. — Gary Stevens (@GStevens_jockey) February 21, 2020

Ah, let us sit upon the ground and tell sad stories of the death of kings. RIP A.P. Indy (Seattle Slew-Weekend Surprise x Secretariat) dies at 31. Condolences to all who loved him and cared for him.

Well done, thous good and faithful servant pic.twitter.com/kE9vWrPJQF — Tom Hall (@lordatwar) February 21, 2020

It seems almost fitting that A.P. Indy and Preach, who were both 31 (and born 5 days apart), died within days of each other. Their son Pulpit, who died in 2012 aged 18 (and who was not even a G1SW), has been the most influential son of A.P. Indy as the sire of Tapit. — Frances J Karon (@francesjkaron) February 22, 2020

As big a legend as they come in a game centuries old. My kids’ kids will be seeing his name in pedigrees their whole lives. RIP to a titan of the Turf. https://t.co/SvnLhIzwSo — Ed DeRosa (@EJXD2) February 21, 2020

“Probably the thing that most struck me about A.P. Indy was that he was fearless,” said his trainer, Hall of Famer Neil Drysdale. “He had no fear of humans or other horses or anything. His legacy as a sire is remarkable. He introduced stamina into the breed.” — Ray Paulick (@raypaulick) February 21, 2020

Keeneland remembers the legendary A.P. Indy. The $2.9 million @keenelandsales yearling accomplished it all: a member of the Hall of Fame @nmrhof, Belmont winner, @BreedersCup Classic winner and tremendous sire. @LanesEndFarms pic.twitter.com/rPdlpLvlVt — Keeneland (@keeneland) February 21, 2020

RIP A P Indy…..thank you for getting there in the Hollywood Futurity. You were my all time favorite, a once in a lifetime talent that was a true blessing to watch. pic.twitter.com/vf8jmoth86 — Raymond Tucker (@bigroan) February 22, 2020

They day I became a #horseracing fan was 1992 at Santa Anita to watch AP Indy win the Santa Anita Derby. I was a kid, and was with my Dad and Uncle, and were in the infield on the fence cheering him on as he won!#RIP #APIndy https://t.co/tbqXpoab2B — David Villanueva (@authordavidv) February 21, 2020

There have been few sights more genuine in this sport than seeing the love that Mr. Farish had in climbing the fence to greet the old man. Fewer people have loved a horse more. Thoughts w him & everyone @LanesEndFarms in passing of A.P. Indy. https://t.co/CRE9Yh27H8 — Amy Zimmerman (@NeverSettleTV) February 21, 2020

RIP old boy. Thanks for the memories. https://t.co/thqpi71pPM — Vance Hanson (@VPHanson) February 21, 2020

“Words really can’t put into perspective what he’s meant to us.” In advance of Honor Code’s run in the 2015 Breeders’ Cup Classic, I basically used that as an excuse to pen a love letter to A.P. Indy: https://t.co/D1FDeRp3hi — Alicia Wincze Hughes (@AHughesNTRA) February 22, 2020

A.P. Indy

March 31, 1989-February 21, 2020 You were, quite literally, one in a million. “There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are you will always be in my heart.” ~ Mahatma Gandhi 📸: Benoit Photo pic.twitter.com/ii4t3bEVOc — Lady and The Track (@LadyAndTheTrack) February 21, 2020

A.P. Indy was one of the sport’s greatest ambassadors – human or equine – and the Thoroughbred breed is a little less special without him around to be a part of it. Kudos to @LanesEndFarms and ever-patient groom Asa Haley for sharing Indy with an army of visitors to the farm. pic.twitter.com/19GXquAWVO — Joe Nevills (@Joe_Nevills) February 21, 2020

So sad to hear about the passing of A.P. Indy. Just last year I had the opportunity to do a story on his 30th birthday at @LanesEndFarms #APIndy pic.twitter.com/qN1Imdh45z — Adam Burniston (@AdamBurnistonWX) February 21, 2020

A.P. Indy (1989 – 2020)

Rest easy King…

My condolences to @LanesEndFarms and to Indy’s long time groom and best friend, Asa Haley, during this difficult time.#SireofSires pic.twitter.com/FuxpZELLye — Emily Gricco (@EmilyGricco_) February 21, 2020

A.P. Indy was a breed-shaper and his impact will live on through many future generations of Thoroughbreds. He certainly made a tremendous impact on Spendthrift, most notably as the sire of our homebred stallion Malibu Moon. We send our condolences to @LanesEndFarms. #Legend pic.twitter.com/QcY4bI01Ez — Spendthrift Farm (@spendthriftfarm) February 21, 2020

From the first day he arrived into this world, A.P. Indy epitomized all that you would ever want in a thorougbred racehorse and stallion – we were #blessed to have had you for so many years. Rest easy #Champion.🙏#legacy @LanesEndFarms @TVG https://t.co/npffYmpW36 via @YouTube pic.twitter.com/DoXgpQFuF0 — The ”SARGE” Nick J. Hines 🇺🇸 (@Hinesite) February 22, 2020

Condolences to all who loved A.P. Indy, including his longtime groom, Asa Haley. A special bond. pic.twitter.com/aOw4GUN9Xr — Mary Cage (@MaryCage_) February 21, 2020

What a life. What a legend. RIP, A.P. Indy. The Hall of Famer and breed-shaping sire has died at age 31. Thinking of his groom, Asa, and all who loved him at @LanesEndFarms pic.twitter.com/5kPd4qVJjY — Nicole Russo (@DRFRusso) February 21, 2020

I had the HONOR of hanging out with A.P. Indy on a few occasions over the years. This is one if those times you remember where you were when you heard the news. Small in stature, but a COLOSSUS in every way that counts. Condolences to all, including his best friend, Asa… 💗🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/yb4vZj7f1k — Ren Hakim Carothers ن (@RenCarothers) February 21, 2020

31 amazing years. That’s how long we got the chance to be around one of the greatest sires & most talented equine athletes we’ve ever seen. While we mourn his passing we celebrate his incredible legacy & the giant imprint he has left on our sport. R.I.P A.P Indy & Thank you! 🙏 — Sean Patrick Nolan (@SPNnation74) February 21, 2020

RIP A.P. Indy. I always hoped that perhaps he was truly immortal, but he certainly lived a long and full life at @LanesEndFarms under the care of @Wsfarish. I was obsessed with him when I was a kid- my eventing colors were even red, blue, and yellow. He was The Perfect Horse 💔 — emily plant (@ejplantain) February 22, 2020

RIP to one of the best stallions of all time. I have a special connection with A.P. Indy because my first trip to a breeding farm, way back in 2004 or so, he was literally the first stallion that I ever met, and he was super cool.https://t.co/PvsGUq6ICl — Dan Silver (@dsilver88) February 21, 2020

I’m gutted over the passing of A.P. Indy, because of what meeting him signified to me. I remember this moment of him & Asa Haley as if it were yesterday. The care he got, the happy life he lived became a gold standard for me for how all senior horses should live out their days 💙 https://t.co/mMrKFubpGE — Claudia Lorena (@Claudia_WMS) February 22, 2020

Sorry to hear of the passing of the legend A.P. Indy at the age of 31…what a presence he had 😞 pic.twitter.com/2wAHnlfQrK — Rickelle Nelson (@DeckTheStalls) February 22, 2020