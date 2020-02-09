February 9, 2020

Spot Plays February 10

February 9, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley (3rd) Pass the Rush, 8-1
(4th) Barry’s Swing, 4-1
Parx Racing (5th) Cat Giumarello, 10-1
(6th) Altar of Speed, 15-1
Turf Paradise (3rd) Bubba Bay, 3-1
(8th) Kodiak King, 5-1

