Spot Plays February 10

For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(3rd) Pass the Rush, 8-1
|(4th) Barry’s Swing, 4-1
|Parx Racing
|(5th) Cat Giumarello, 10-1
|(6th) Altar of Speed, 15-1
|Turf Paradise
|(3rd) Bubba Bay, 3-1
|(8th) Kodiak King, 5-1
For Monday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Mahoning Valley
|(3rd) Pass the Rush, 8-1
|(4th) Barry’s Swing, 4-1
|Parx Racing
|(5th) Cat Giumarello, 10-1
|(6th) Altar of Speed, 15-1
|Turf Paradise
|(3rd) Bubba Bay, 3-1
|(8th) Kodiak King, 5-1
Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions
Leave a Reply