February 13, 2020

Spot Plays February 14

February 13, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Runabout, 3-1
(5th) All About Reyana, 4-1
Charles Town (3rd) Brutus Brae, 7-2
(5th) It’smyintension, 3-1
Delta Downs (2nd) Saved at Sea, 6-1
(4th) Resilience of Love, 9-2
Fair Grounds (1st) Ohmymy Ohmyyes, 4-1
(3rd) Greeley Went West, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Pamper Me Now, 4-1
(6th) Runaway Indy, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Laska, 4-1
(4th) Strong Ending, 7-2
Laurel Park (2nd) Rapidashqueen, 5-1
(7th) I’mthetapitnow, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (1st) Rowdy the Warrior, 3-1
(3rd) Michael T, 9-2
Penn National (1st) Vanessa’s Secret, 3-1
(5th) Flattering Ruby, 9-2
Sam Houston (2nd) Buffon, 7-2
(3rd) Silver Coin, 3-1
Santa Anita (2nd) Polity, 4-1
(5th) Time for Ebby, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Odessa Gold, 7-2
(5th) Shenu Shenume, 3-1
Turfway Park (3rd) Sperling, 4-1
(4th) Country Dreamin, 5-1

