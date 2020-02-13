Spot Plays February 14

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Runabout, 3-1
|(5th) All About Reyana, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Brutus Brae, 7-2
|(5th) It’smyintension, 3-1
|Delta Downs
|(2nd) Saved at Sea, 6-1
|(4th) Resilience of Love, 9-2
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Ohmymy Ohmyyes, 4-1
|(3rd) Greeley Went West, 9-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Pamper Me Now, 4-1
|(6th) Runaway Indy, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Laska, 4-1
|(4th) Strong Ending, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Rapidashqueen, 5-1
|(7th) I’mthetapitnow, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Rowdy the Warrior, 3-1
|(3rd) Michael T, 9-2
|Penn National
|(1st) Vanessa’s Secret, 3-1
|(5th) Flattering Ruby, 9-2
|Sam Houston
|(2nd) Buffon, 7-2
|(3rd) Silver Coin, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) Polity, 4-1
|(5th) Time for Ebby, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) Odessa Gold, 7-2
|(5th) Shenu Shenume, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(3rd) Sperling, 4-1
|(4th) Country Dreamin, 5-1
