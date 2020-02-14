Spot Plays February 15

|Aqueduct
|
|(3rd) Today Comes Once, 6-1
|
|
|(7th) Papa Jim, 6-1
|Charles Town
|
|(2nd) Thunderous, 3-1
|
|
|(5th) Homemade Margarita, 3-1
|Delta Downs
|
|(3rd) Dewey’s Little Joe, 5-1
|
|
|(6th) Lenape Drive, 5-1
|Fair Grounds
|
|(7th) Crystal Sphere, 4-1
|
|
|(12th) Enforceable, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|
|(2nd) Thanks, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Sacred Rider, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|
|(4th) Shanghai Moon, 6-1
|
|
|(11th) Cookie Dough, 7-2
|Laurel
|
|(5th) Princess Cadey, 5-1
|
|
|(8th) Wicked Trick, 6-1
|Mahoning Valley
|
|(6th) Watch This, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Fastest Max, 10-1
|Oaklawn Park
|
|(2nd) Plane Talk, 7-2
|
|
|(5th) Baba Lou, 10-1
|Parx Racing
|
|(5th) Run Florence Run, 5-1
|
|
|(7th) Peach Alley, 3-1
|Penn National
|
|(2nd) Miss Pink, 3-1
|
|
|(6th) The Great Casby, 3-1
|Sam Houston
|
|(6th) Houston Strong, 7-2
|
|
|(7th) El Chocolate, 8-1
|Santa Anita
|
|(1st) Buster Douglas, 6-1
|
|
|(5th) Mayan Warrior, 8-1
|Sunland Park
|
|(5th) McOro, 3-1
|
|
|(7th) Smack Ridge, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|
|(2nd) Smoky Blues, 9-2
|
|
|(10th) Midtown Rose, 9-2
|Turf Paradise
|
|(4th) Sierra Summer, 4-1
|
|
|(7th) Jay Lost Control, 5-1
|Turfway Park
|
|(1st) Higley O’Prado, 7-2
|
|
|(6th) Arch of Troy, 4-1
