February 14, 2020

Spot Plays February 15

February 14, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Today Comes Once, 6-1
(7th) Papa Jim, 6-1
Charles Town (2nd) Thunderous, 3-1
(5th) Homemade Margarita, 3-1
Delta Downs (3rd) Dewey’s Little Joe, 5-1
(6th) Lenape Drive, 5-1
Fair Grounds (7th) Crystal Sphere, 4-1
(12th) Enforceable, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Thanks, 3-1
(7th) Sacred Rider, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (4th) Shanghai Moon, 6-1
(11th) Cookie Dough, 7-2
Laurel (5th) Princess Cadey, 5-1
(8th) Wicked Trick, 6-1
Mahoning Valley (6th) Watch This, 3-1
(7th) Fastest Max, 10-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Plane Talk, 7-2
(5th) Baba Lou, 10-1
Parx Racing (5th) Run Florence Run, 5-1
(7th) Peach Alley, 3-1
Penn National (2nd) Miss Pink, 3-1
(6th) The Great Casby, 3-1
Sam Houston (6th) Houston Strong, 7-2
(7th) El Chocolate, 8-1
Santa Anita (1st) Buster Douglas, 6-1
(5th) Mayan Warrior, 8-1
Sunland Park (5th) McOro, 3-1
(7th) Smack Ridge, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Smoky Blues, 9-2
(10th) Midtown Rose, 9-2
Turf Paradise (4th) Sierra Summer, 4-1
(7th) Jay Lost Control, 5-1
Turfway Park (1st) Higley O’Prado, 7-2
(6th) Arch of Troy, 4-1

