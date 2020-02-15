February 16, 2020

Spot Plays February 16

February 15, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (6th) Aunt Babe, 5-1
(7th) House Limit, 4-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Sense of Self, 6-1
(3rd) Sparkys Surprise, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) A Filly Can Dream, 6-1
(7th) Nervous Nellie, 6-1
Gulfstream Park (5th) Jeweled Princess, 9-2
(6th) Wicked Mercury, 9-2
Laurel Park (2nd) Joyful Noise, 8-1
(6th) Fugiwhara, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (3rd) Caddo Daddo, 7-2
(5th) The Devil’s Daddy, 9-2
Santa Anita (2nd) Love Your Life, 8-1
(3rd) Nocherylikemychery, 4-1
Sunland Park (7th) Roll on Curlin, 3-1
(9th) Tight Fittin Jeans, 9-2
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Danzo, 4-1
(5th) Brandt, 3-1
Turf Paradise (3rd) Dancing Sunset, 3-1
(4th) Ronton, 4-1

