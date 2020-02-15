Spot Plays February 16

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(6th) Aunt Babe, 5-1
|(7th) House Limit, 4-1
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Sense of Self, 6-1
|(3rd) Sparkys Surprise, 9-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) A Filly Can Dream, 6-1
|(7th) Nervous Nellie, 6-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(5th) Jeweled Princess, 9-2
|(6th) Wicked Mercury, 9-2
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Joyful Noise, 8-1
|(6th) Fugiwhara, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(3rd) Caddo Daddo, 7-2
|(5th) The Devil’s Daddy, 9-2
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) Love Your Life, 8-1
|(3rd) Nocherylikemychery, 4-1
|Sunland Park
|(7th) Roll on Curlin, 3-1
|(9th) Tight Fittin Jeans, 9-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Danzo, 4-1
|(5th) Brandt, 3-1
|Turf Paradise
|(3rd) Dancing Sunset, 3-1
|(4th) Ronton, 4-1
