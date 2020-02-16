February 17, 2020

Spot Plays February 17

February 16, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (5th) Liam Lets Go, 6-1
(6th) Rude Awaking, 7-2
Fair Grounds (4th) Offspring, 10-1
(7th) Kizzy B, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (6th) Native Chieftain, 8-1
(7th) Awesome Drive, 10-1
Gulfstream Park (5th) Queen Field, 12-1
(10th) Benefactor, 4-1
Laurel Park (4th) Divine Interventio, 5-1
(5th) Awesome Fu, 9-2
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Native Wahoo, 3-1
(6th) Viski Jones, 9-2
Oaklawn Park (1st) Charlie’sarchangel, 9-2
(4th) Town Champ, 5-1
Parx (6th) Match Up, 4-1
(8th) Long Gray Line, 5-1
Santa Anita (1st) Playa Chica, 3-1
(3rd) Eternal Endeavour, 3-1
Turf Paradise (3rd) Dame Dangerous, 3-1
(4th) Secret Paranoia, 6-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions