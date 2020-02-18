February 19, 2020

Spot Plays February 19

February 18, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (2nd) Gio Dude, 4-1
(6th) Bring Me Answers, 3-1
Delta Downs (1st) Binding, 9-2
(2nd) Shangroyal, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (3rd) Totellyouthetruth, 4-1
(7th) Alex the Dude, 8-1
Penn National (1st) Roses for Ruby, 6-1
(4th) Town Spirit, 3-1
Sam Houston (2nd) Moro Cool, 9-2
(5th) Ramblin Fever, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Juan Pablo, 4-1
(5th) Melissani, 7-2
Turf Paradise (3rd) Fifteen to Vegas, 9-2
(5th) Surf Kitten, 4-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions