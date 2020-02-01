February 2, 2020

Spot Plays February 2

February 1, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Sander’s Empire, 6-1
(3rd) Glenn Likes Gin, 8-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Lookn Fine as Wine, 4-1
(7th) Take Charge Dude, 6-1
Laurel Park (5th) My T Talk, 4-1
(6th) Kabuki, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Arguto, 3-1
(2nd) My Boy Lollipop, 9-2
Santa Anita (2nd) K P Cats Wild, 7-2
(5th) Tiger Dad, 3-1
Sunland Park (5th) Latenite Slewzy, 5-1
(6th) Shadow Me Gray, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) O’Haire, 6-1
(6th) Readthecliffnotes, 4-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions