Spot Plays February 2

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Sander’s Empire, 6-1
|(3rd) Glenn Likes Gin, 8-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Lookn Fine as Wine, 4-1
|(7th) Take Charge Dude, 6-1
|Laurel Park
|(5th) My T Talk, 4-1
|(6th) Kabuki, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Arguto, 3-1
|(2nd) My Boy Lollipop, 9-2
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) K P Cats Wild, 7-2
|(5th) Tiger Dad, 3-1
|Sunland Park
|(5th) Latenite Slewzy, 5-1
|(6th) Shadow Me Gray, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) O’Haire, 6-1
|(6th) Readthecliffnotes, 4-1
