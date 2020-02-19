Spot Plays February 20

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(6th) Cause of Action, 7-2
|(7th) Intoxicologist, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Ladys Cross First, 6-1
|(4th) Meet Ms Bobbi Rae, 3-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Half Ours N Stormy, 7-2
|(2nd) Day, 6-1
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Treys Midnite Moon, 4-1
|(4th) Sensible Myth, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Degas, 7-2
|(5th) Montana Man, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(3rd) Swither’s Shortcut, 5-1
|(4th) Blanco Bronco, 6-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Lyonaisse, 3-1
|(3rd) Big Island, 3-1
