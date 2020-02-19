February 20, 2020

Spot Plays February 20

February 19, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (6th) Cause of Action, 7-2
(7th) Intoxicologist, 4-1
Charles Town (2nd) Ladys Cross First, 6-1
(4th) Meet Ms Bobbi Rae, 3-1
Delta Downs (1st) Half Ours N Stormy, 7-2
(2nd) Day, 6-1
Fair Grounds (2nd) Treys Midnite Moon, 4-1
(4th) Sensible Myth, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Degas, 7-2
(5th) Montana Man, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (3rd) Swither’s Shortcut, 5-1
(4th) Blanco Bronco, 6-1
Turfway Park (1st) Lyonaisse, 3-1
(3rd) Big Island, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions