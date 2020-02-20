Spot Plays February 21

For Friday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Plebe, 9-2
|(2nd) Cover Photo, 6-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Lil Linder, 3-1
|(7th) Swiss Sunrise, 7-2
|Delta Downs
|(3rd) Papa Bro, 5-1
|(5th) Just Kissing Buck, 5-1
|Fair Grounds
|(3rd) Senor Blair, 5-1
|(5th) Poncho’s Dream, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Mirror Image, 8-1
|(8th) Journey to Run, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Septemberten, 6-1
|(2nd) Blip, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Stakes on a Plane, 3-1
|(3rd) Starinthemaking, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Big Sport, 7-2
|(2nd) Kurilov, 3-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Bustin the Bank, 4-1
|(4th) West Fork, 3-1
|Sam Houston
|(3rd) Crowned Leader, 6-1
|(6th) Call Me Richard, 9-2
|Santa Anita
|(1st) First Empress, 3-1
|(3rd) Purdue, 4-1
|Sunland Park
|(5th) Thirsty Monkey, 3-1
|(6th) Flat Fast, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Bekki’s Dance, 7-2
|(3rd) Sinatra Devil, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Mountain Melodies, 3-1
|(2nd) Native Flora, 4-1
Leave a Reply