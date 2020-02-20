February 21, 2020

Spot Plays February 21

February 20, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Friday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Plebe, 9-2
(2nd) Cover Photo, 6-1
Charles Town (1st) Lil Linder, 3-1
(7th) Swiss Sunrise, 7-2
Delta Downs (3rd) Papa Bro, 5-1
(5th) Just Kissing Buck, 5-1
Fair Grounds (3rd) Senor Blair, 5-1
(5th) Poncho’s Dream, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Mirror Image, 8-1
(8th) Journey to Run, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Septemberten, 6-1
(2nd) Blip, 7-2
Laurel Park (2nd) Stakes on a Plane, 3-1
(3rd) Starinthemaking, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (1st) Big Sport, 7-2
(2nd) Kurilov, 3-1
Penn National (1st) Bustin the Bank, 4-1
(4th) West Fork, 3-1
Sam Houston (3rd) Crowned Leader, 6-1
(6th) Call Me Richard, 9-2
Santa Anita (1st) First Empress, 3-1
(3rd) Purdue, 4-1
Sunland Park (5th) Thirsty Monkey, 3-1
(6th) Flat Fast, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Bekki’s Dance, 7-2
(3rd) Sinatra Devil, 3-1
Turfway Park (1st) Mountain Melodies, 3-1
(2nd) Native Flora, 4-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions