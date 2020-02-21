February 21, 2020

Spot Plays February 22

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Pot of Hunny, 3-1
(5th) No More Miracles, 9-2
Charles Town (2nd) Lady Rebel, 7-2
(6th) Just a Lil Lukey, 4-1
Delta Downs (2nd) Our Easter Lily, 3-1
(4th) Spirit of Caledon, 7-2
Fair Grounds (5th) Eastside Boy, 4-1
(6th) Eskenformore, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Perfect Sale, 5-1
(7th) Doggy Dreams, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Hartling, 4-1
(5th) Yes I See, 6-1
Laurel Park (2nd) Wild Wood North, 3-1
(5th) Goodluckjohnathan, 4-1
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Rapid Rouge, 3-1
(3rd) Catabout, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Lucindanshady, 4-1
(3rd) Greater Cairo, 6-1
Parx (3rd) You’re No Saint, 3-1
(5th) Cardcounter, 4-1
Penn National (1st) Spot of Gold, 3-1
(6th) Jewels and Pearls, 4-1
Sam Houston (1st) Seeing Double, 7-2
(4th) Airedale, 7-2
Sunland Park (5th) Inglenook, 4-1
(7th) Southern Fire, 9-2
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Foxy Mischief, 7-2
(5th) Gentleman Joe, 6-1
Turf Paradise (3rd) Somara, 4-1
(6th) Its All on Slew, 3-1
Turfway Park (2nd) Appealing Julia, 4-1
(3rd) A Wicked Wildcat, 4-1

