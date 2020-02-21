Spot Plays February 22

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Pot of Hunny, 3-1
|(5th) No More Miracles, 9-2
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Lady Rebel, 7-2
|(6th) Just a Lil Lukey, 4-1
|Delta Downs
|(2nd) Our Easter Lily, 3-1
|(4th) Spirit of Caledon, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|(5th) Eastside Boy, 4-1
|(6th) Eskenformore, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Perfect Sale, 5-1
|(7th) Doggy Dreams, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Hartling, 4-1
|(5th) Yes I See, 6-1
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Wild Wood North, 3-1
|(5th) Goodluckjohnathan, 4-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Rapid Rouge, 3-1
|(3rd) Catabout, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Lucindanshady, 4-1
|(3rd) Greater Cairo, 6-1
|Parx
|(3rd) You’re No Saint, 3-1
|(5th) Cardcounter, 4-1
|Penn National
|(1st) Spot of Gold, 3-1
|(6th) Jewels and Pearls, 4-1
|Sam Houston
|(1st) Seeing Double, 7-2
|(4th) Airedale, 7-2
|Sunland Park
|(5th) Inglenook, 4-1
|(7th) Southern Fire, 9-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Foxy Mischief, 7-2
|(5th) Gentleman Joe, 6-1
|Turf Paradise
|(3rd) Somara, 4-1
|(6th) Its All on Slew, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(2nd) Appealing Julia, 4-1
|(3rd) A Wicked Wildcat, 4-1
