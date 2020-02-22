Spot Plays February 23

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Sadie Lady, 3-1
|(7th) Nicky Scissors, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Cash for Cass, 3-1
|(5th) Balius, 9-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Cat Lady, 4-1
|(4th) Spartanka, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Splendor Gal, 9-2
|(6th) Nana’s Shoes, 5-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(3rd) Baladera, 3-1
|(4th) The Devil’s Daddy, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) Rstars and Stripes, 6-1
|(5th) On the Verge, 6-1
|Sunland Park
|(6th) Orogrande, 6-1
|(7th) Dynasty of Her Own, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) Lil B Quick, 3-1
|(3rd) Ms. Genuine, 7-2
|Turf Paradise
|(4th) Last One Standing, 4-1
|(5th) Stone Creek, 6-1
