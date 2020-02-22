February 22, 2020

Spot Plays February 23

BRIS Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Sadie Lady, 3-1
(7th) Nicky Scissors, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Cash for Cass, 3-1
(5th) Balius, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Cat Lady, 4-1
(4th) Spartanka, 7-2
Laurel Park (3rd) Splendor Gal, 9-2
(6th) Nana’s Shoes, 5-1
Oaklawn Park (3rd) Baladera, 3-1
(4th) The Devil’s Daddy, 3-1
Santa Anita (2nd) Rstars and Stripes, 6-1
(5th) On the Verge, 6-1
Sunland Park (6th) Orogrande, 6-1
(7th) Dynasty of Her Own, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) Lil B Quick, 3-1
(3rd) Ms. Genuine, 7-2
Turf Paradise (4th) Last One Standing, 4-1
(5th) Stone Creek, 6-1

