February 25, 2020

Spot Plays February 26

February 25, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (3rd) Courtly Kitty, 3-1
(6th) Fappiano Rocket, 4-1
Delta Downs (2nd) Major Bizkit, 5-1
(5th) M V P Mookie, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Young Raymond, 7-2
(2nd) Beach Traffic, 3-1
Mahoning Valley (2nd) Miss Bliss, 6-1
(4th) Escalera, 7-2
Penn National (2nd) Smart Prospect, 3-1
(4th) Banty’s Girl, 3-1
Sam Houston (1st) Super Legs, 7-2
(2nd) Wild and Golden, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Malekith, 9-2
(5th) Navy Armed Guard, 7-2
Turf Paradise (2nd) Feldy, 7-2
(3rd) Somara, 3-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions