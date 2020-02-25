Spot Plays February 26

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(3rd) Courtly Kitty, 3-1
|(6th) Fappiano Rocket, 4-1
|Delta Downs
|(2nd) Major Bizkit, 5-1
|(5th) M V P Mookie, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Young Raymond, 7-2
|(2nd) Beach Traffic, 3-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(2nd) Miss Bliss, 6-1
|(4th) Escalera, 7-2
|Penn National
|(2nd) Smart Prospect, 3-1
|(4th) Banty’s Girl, 3-1
|Sam Houston
|(1st) Super Legs, 7-2
|(2nd) Wild and Golden, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Malekith, 9-2
|(5th) Navy Armed Guard, 7-2
|Turf Paradise
|(2nd) Feldy, 7-2
|(3rd) Somara, 3-1
Leave a Reply