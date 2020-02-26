Spot Plays February 27

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Floss Dancer, 5-1
|(7th) Payne, 3-1
|Charles Town
|(2nd) Blimey Limey, 4-1
|(5th) Rum Runner Red, 3-1
|Delta Downs
|(2nd) Legendary Larry, 3-1
|(3rd) Decadent Diamond, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) G’s Deadline, 4-1
|(3rd) Bold Rey, 7-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(1st) Chief Eagle Eye, 4-1
|(4th) Stocked, 3-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(3rd) Face of Victory, 6-1
|(5th) Nice Adventure, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Ticker Tape Parade, 3-1
|(4th) Shadow Boxer, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) House Drunk, 5-1
|(6th) Summer Revolution, 7-2
|Turfway Park
|(2nd) Analyze This Cat, 6-1
|(3rd) She’s Alotta Woman, 4-1
