February 26, 2020

Spot Plays February 27

February 26, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Floss Dancer, 5-1
(7th) Payne, 3-1
Charles Town (2nd) Blimey Limey, 4-1
(5th) Rum Runner Red, 3-1
Delta Downs (2nd) Legendary Larry, 3-1
(3rd) Decadent Diamond, 7-2
Fair Grounds (2nd) G’s Deadline, 4-1
(3rd) Bold Rey, 7-2
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Chief Eagle Eye, 4-1
(4th) Stocked, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Face of Victory, 6-1
(5th) Nice Adventure, 7-2
Laurel Park (2nd) Ticker Tape Parade, 3-1
(4th) Shadow Boxer, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) House Drunk, 5-1
(6th) Summer Revolution, 7-2
Turfway Park (2nd) Analyze This Cat, 6-1
(3rd) She’s Alotta Woman, 4-1

*


