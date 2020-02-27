February 27, 2020

Spot Plays February 28

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (2nd) Silver Excess, 5-1
(6th) Unbridledadventure, 9-2
Charles Town (1st) George Town Cat, 3-1
(2nd) Exclusive Symphony, 9-2
Delta Downs (1st) Finding Value, 6-1
(7th) Seismic, 7-2
Fair Grounds (1st) Zydeco Music, 7-2
(5th) Archrival, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Thatsabadboy, 4-1
(6th) Monsajem Accrete, 5-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Madame Moon, 6-1
(4th) Philosophy, 6-1
Laurel Park (3rd) Two L’s Meow, 3-1
(5th) Emma’sdiamonddiva, 4-1
Oaklawn Park (4th) Junior Gilliam, 3-1
(7th) Battle Station, 4-1
Penn National (2nd) Aussie Mist, 5-1
(4th) Rick’s Surprise, 4-1
Sam Houston (3rd) Cypress Point, 7-2
(4th) Unbroken Song, 3-1
Santa Anita (2nd) Wishful, 5-1
(4th) Super Classic, 5-1
Tampa Bay Downs (3rd) Tegla, 5-1
(5th) Mr. Quality, 5-1
Turfway Park (1st) Smarty Artie, 3-1
(5th) Cora Anne, 5-1

 

