Spot Plays February 28

For Thursday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(2nd) Silver Excess, 5-1
|(6th) Unbridledadventure, 9-2
|Charles Town
|(1st) George Town Cat, 3-1
|(2nd) Exclusive Symphony, 9-2
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Finding Value, 6-1
|(7th) Seismic, 7-2
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) Zydeco Music, 7-2
|(5th) Archrival, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Thatsabadboy, 4-1
|(6th) Monsajem Accrete, 5-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Madame Moon, 6-1
|(4th) Philosophy, 6-1
|Laurel Park
|(3rd) Two L’s Meow, 3-1
|(5th) Emma’sdiamonddiva, 4-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(4th) Junior Gilliam, 3-1
|(7th) Battle Station, 4-1
|Penn National
|(2nd) Aussie Mist, 5-1
|(4th) Rick’s Surprise, 4-1
|Sam Houston
|(3rd) Cypress Point, 7-2
|(4th) Unbroken Song, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(2nd) Wishful, 5-1
|(4th) Super Classic, 5-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(3rd) Tegla, 5-1
|(5th) Mr. Quality, 5-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Smarty Artie, 3-1
|(5th) Cora Anne, 5-1
Leave a Reply