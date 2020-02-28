February 28, 2020

Spot Plays February 29

February 28, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (5th) We Should Talk, 7-2
(8th) Adventist, 4-1
Charles Town (5th) Synergy Unbridled, 6-1
(6th) Relentless Strike, 7-2
Delta Downs (1st) Sutton Impact, 3-1
(10th) Underpressure, 5-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Disapproval, 4-1
(8th) Jax Man, 5-1
Golden Gate Fields (4th) Colour Me Happy, 4-1
(5th) Mr. Diplomat, 9-2
Gulfstream Park (4th) South Bend, 4-1
(8th) Precise Dancer, 4-1
Laurel (3rd) Infinitypowersiwin, 9-2
(7th) Fort Peck, 9-2
Mahoning Valley (5th) Really Red, 6-1
(6th) Hero of Haven, 5-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) All About Ashley, 8-1
(7th) Exchange West, 3-1
Parx Racing (3rd) Chancee, 6-1
(7th) Midnight Games, 10-1
Penn National (2nd) Fu Man Sue, 7-2
(8th) Sansa, 8-1
Sam Houston (5th) Sardabling, 10-1
(7th) Seducing U S A, 9-2
Santa Anita (4th) Principe Carlo, 4-1
(7th) Smooth Like Strait, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) Poznan, 9-2
(6th) All Good Times, 5-1
Turf Paradise (1st) Capital Expense, 6-1
(6th) Flower Beach, 7-2
Turfway Park (2nd) Heart in Hand, 6-1
(4th) At Guard, 4-1

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions