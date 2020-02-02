February 3, 2020

Spot Plays February 3

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Monday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Mahoning Valley (6th) Awesome Halo, 3-1
(8th) Shesmyheartandsoul, 7-2
Parx Racing (1st) Grande Beso, 12-1
(6th) Slot, 12-1
Turf Paradise (1st) Captain Way, 4-1
(8th) Bentley’s Show, 7-2

