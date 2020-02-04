Spot Plays February 5

For Wednesday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Charles Town
|(4th) Cubic Sound, 3-1
|(7th) Malibu Splash, 5-1
|Delta Downs
|(1st) Southern Galaxy, 7-2
|(3rd) Heather Divine, 9-2
|Fair Grounds
|(2nd) Tap Dance Star, 9-2
|(6th) Embarrassing, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Danzo, 6-1
|(5th) Justcallmenorman, 7-2
|Mahoning Valley
|(1st) Pamir, 3-1
|(4th) Prairie Chief, 8-1
|Penn National
|(3rd) Roman Reign, 3-1
|(6th) Bolt Brotherhood, 5-1
|Sam Houston
|(1st) Riding the Train, 5-1
|(5th) Full Trigger, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(2nd) West Horizen, 7-2
|(3rd) Chica Difisel, 8-1
|Turf Paradise
|(1st) Cyprus Avenue, 4-1
|(3rd) Check and Raise, 7-2
Leave a Reply