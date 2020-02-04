February 5, 2020

Spot Plays February 5

February 4, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Wednesday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Charles Town (4th) Cubic Sound, 3-1
(7th) Malibu Splash, 5-1
Delta Downs (1st) Southern Galaxy, 7-2
(3rd) Heather Divine, 9-2
Fair Grounds (2nd) Tap Dance Star, 9-2
(6th) Embarrassing, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Danzo, 6-1
(5th) Justcallmenorman, 7-2
Mahoning Valley (1st) Pamir, 3-1
(4th) Prairie Chief, 8-1
Penn National (3rd) Roman Reign, 3-1
(6th) Bolt Brotherhood, 5-1
Sam Houston (1st) Riding the Train, 5-1
(5th) Full Trigger, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (2nd) West Horizen, 7-2
(3rd) Chica Difisel, 8-1
Turf Paradise (1st) Cyprus Avenue, 4-1
(3rd) Check and Raise, 7-2

