February 5, 2020

Spot Plays February 6

February 5, 2020

BRIS Spot Plays

For Thursday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (5th) Family Biz, 10-1
(8th) Becky’s Mission, 6-1
Charles Town (6th) Radcliffe Royale, 7-2
(7th) Fiber and Emily, 4-1
Delta Downs (2nd) Kye’s Addycat, 8-1
(3rd) Ray’s Kimua, 3-1
Fair Grounds (1st) Disapproval, 7-2
(6th) Afleet Roger, 8-1
Golden Gate Fields (1st) Three Red Sevens, 10-1
(5th) Write Me a Song, 3-1
Gulfstream Park (3rd) Ohanzee, 10-1
(4th) Blessed Journey, 7-2
Laurel (4th) Stiva, 7-2
(5th) Shadow Boxer, 5-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Spectacular Temper, 7-2
(2nd) Wrath, 8-1
Turfway Park (4th) Fireside Kitten, 4-1
(6th) Fun Sucker, 6-1

