Spot Plays February 8

For Saturday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(3rd) Majestic Affair, 4-1
|(6th) Mo Diddley, 4-1
|Charles Town
|(1st) Vonda, 9-2
|(4th) Cast the Lot, 3-1
|Delta Downs
|(2nd) Elektracutioner, 5-1
|(7th) Our Lost Love, 3-1
|Fair Grounds
|(3rd) Tornado Boy, 3-1
|(4th) Sunrise Kitten, 3-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(3rd) Tiz Emma, 3-1
|(5th) Crown Kitten, 4-1
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Markistan, 3-1
|(2nd) Recess, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Devilish Affair, 3-1
|(7th) Tattooed, 4-1
|Mahoning Valley
|(4th) Maxximum Energy, 5-1
|(5th) Makes Good Sense, 7-2
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Can’t Touch Me, 7-2
|(4th) Foreign Exchange, 7-2
|Penn National
|(1st) Baytown Glory, 3-1
|(4th) To the Victor, 3-1
|Sam Houston
|(2nd) Silver Luke Silver, 3-1
|(5th) Volley Molly, 3-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Nonno’s Polaris, 7-2
|(6th) Sabinos Pride, 4-1
|Sunland Park
|(6th) Full of Drive, 6-1
|(7th) Shred the Rules, 3-1
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Rattlesnakerose, 3-1
|(2nd) Rita of Cascia, 3-1
|Turf Paradise
|(1st) Mitch and John E, 9-2
|(3rd) Ryderroo, 3-1
|Turfway Park
|(1st) Two Dot, 7-2
|(2nd) Pioneer Dancer, 3-1
