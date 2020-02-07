February 7, 2020

Spot Plays February 8

February 7, 2020

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Saturday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (3rd) Majestic Affair, 4-1
(6th) Mo Diddley, 4-1
Charles Town (1st) Vonda, 9-2
(4th) Cast the Lot, 3-1
Delta Downs (2nd) Elektracutioner, 5-1
(7th) Our Lost Love, 3-1
Fair Grounds (3rd) Tornado Boy, 3-1
(4th) Sunrise Kitten, 3-1
Golden Gate Fields (3rd) Tiz Emma, 3-1
(5th) Crown Kitten, 4-1
Gulfstream Park (1st) Markistan, 3-1
(2nd) Recess, 7-2
Laurel Park (2nd) Devilish Affair, 3-1
(7th) Tattooed, 4-1
Mahoning Valley (4th) Maxximum Energy, 5-1
(5th) Makes Good Sense, 7-2
Oaklawn Park (1st) Can’t Touch Me, 7-2
(4th) Foreign Exchange, 7-2
Penn National (1st) Baytown Glory, 3-1
(4th) To the Victor, 3-1
Sam Houston (2nd) Silver Luke Silver, 3-1
(5th) Volley Molly, 3-1
Santa Anita (1st) Nonno’s Polaris, 7-2
(6th) Sabinos Pride, 4-1
Sunland Park (6th) Full of Drive, 6-1
(7th) Shred the Rules, 3-1
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Rattlesnakerose, 3-1
(2nd) Rita of Cascia, 3-1
Turf Paradise (1st) Mitch and John E, 9-2
(3rd) Ryderroo, 3-1
Turfway Park (1st) Two Dot, 7-2
(2nd) Pioneer Dancer, 3-1

