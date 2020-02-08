February 8, 2020

Spot Plays February 9

February 8, 2020

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (1st) Try’n Smart’n Up, 4-1
(2nd) Desert Lights, 6-1
Fair Grounds (1st) One Tough Charlie, 4-1
(2nd) For Reef’s Sake, 9-2
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Falcone, 7-2
(4th) Smileforme, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (1st) Sand Drift, 4-1
(5th) Til the End, 7-2
Laurel Park (2nd) Sincere Man, 5-1
(5th) Lectric Choke, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (2nd) Love to Learn, 3-1
(5th) Bajan Cash, 7-2
Santa Anita (1st) Square Peggy, 4-1
(3rd) Watch the Dip, 4-1
Sunland Park (5th) Big Legs Red, 7-2
(6th) Flat Fast, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (1st) Mulled Wine, 3-1
(2nd) Johnny U, 9-2
Turf Paradise (4th) Big Larry, 3-1
(6th) Kickenit, 7-2

