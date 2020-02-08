Spot Plays February 9

For Sunday
|TRACK
|(RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
|Aqueduct
|(1st) Try’n Smart’n Up, 4-1
|(2nd) Desert Lights, 6-1
|Fair Grounds
|(1st) One Tough Charlie, 4-1
|(2nd) For Reef’s Sake, 9-2
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Falcone, 7-2
|(4th) Smileforme, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(1st) Sand Drift, 4-1
|(5th) Til the End, 7-2
|Laurel Park
|(2nd) Sincere Man, 5-1
|(5th) Lectric Choke, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(2nd) Love to Learn, 3-1
|(5th) Bajan Cash, 7-2
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Square Peggy, 4-1
|(3rd) Watch the Dip, 4-1
|Sunland Park
|(5th) Big Legs Red, 7-2
|(6th) Flat Fast, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(1st) Mulled Wine, 3-1
|(2nd) Johnny U, 9-2
|Turf Paradise
|(4th) Big Larry, 3-1
|(6th) Kickenit, 7-2
