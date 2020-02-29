February 29, 2020

Spot Plays March 1

February 29, 2020 Brisnet Staff Spot Plays 0

BRISnet Spot Plays

For Sunday

TRACK (RACE) HORSE, MORNING LINE
Aqueduct (6th) My Sacred Place, 9-2
(9th) Bustin the Rules, 4-1
Fair Grounds (5th) Secret Redemption, 5-1
(6th) Channel Won, 4-1
Golden Gate Fields (2nd) Regal Lady, 3-1
(7th) Olympic Silver, 7-2
Gulfstream Park (2nd) Mystic Comin Home, 7-2
(6th) Mylastfirstkiss, 6-1
Laurel (2nd) Paloma Gris, 7-2
(5th) Fifty Seven Chevy, 3-1
Oaklawn Park (1st) Revealing Quality, 6-1
(4th) Arkansas Invasion, 5-1
Santa Anita (1st) Watch the Dip, 3-1
(5th) Storming Lady, 3-1
Sunland Park (5th) Sniggle, 3-1
(6th) Blazing Away, 7-2
Tampa Bay Downs (4th) I’m a Cool Man, 3-1
(7th) Danzo, 3-1
Turf Paradise (3rd) Not to Code, 5-1
(6th) He Could, 9-2

