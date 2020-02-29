Spot Plays March 1

|Aqueduct
|(6th) My Sacred Place, 9-2
|(9th) Bustin the Rules, 4-1
|Fair Grounds
|(5th) Secret Redemption, 5-1
|(6th) Channel Won, 4-1
|Golden Gate Fields
|(2nd) Regal Lady, 3-1
|(7th) Olympic Silver, 7-2
|Gulfstream Park
|(2nd) Mystic Comin Home, 7-2
|(6th) Mylastfirstkiss, 6-1
|Laurel
|(2nd) Paloma Gris, 7-2
|(5th) Fifty Seven Chevy, 3-1
|Oaklawn Park
|(1st) Revealing Quality, 6-1
|(4th) Arkansas Invasion, 5-1
|Santa Anita
|(1st) Watch the Dip, 3-1
|(5th) Storming Lady, 3-1
|Sunland Park
|(5th) Sniggle, 3-1
|(6th) Blazing Away, 7-2
|Tampa Bay Downs
|(4th) I’m a Cool Man, 3-1
|(7th) Danzo, 3-1
|Turf Paradise
|(3rd) Not to Code, 5-1
|(6th) He Could, 9-2
