Taraz euthanized following injury at Oaklawn Park

Taraz, a prime contender for this year’s Kentucky Oaks (G1) following decisive victories in three starts for owner-breeder Juddmonte Farms, was euthanized Monday morning at Oaklawn Park after fracturing her left front pastern during a workout.

“Given the extreme nature of the damage to the bone and compromise to the blood supply, it was agreed that repair was impractical,” said Juddmonte in a statement.

A physically imposing daughter of Into Mischief and Silk Route, by Empire Maker, Taraz was an odds-on winner in all three starts for trainer Brad Cox. With Florent Geroux aboard, Taraz won her Nov. 14 debut at Churchill Downs by 7 1/2 lengths going 6 1/2 furlongs, then followed up with an 11 1/4-length triumph in the 6-furlong Letellier Memorial at Fair Grounds on Dec. 21.

In her most recent outing, Taraz was a 3 3/4-length scorer in the Feb. 1 Martha Washington at Oaklawn over a mile. She had been pointing for the 1 1/16-mile Honeybee (G3) on Mar. 7 at Oaklawn.

One of a select few fillies that were early nominees to the Triple Crown, Taraz bankrolled $192,412.