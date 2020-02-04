Tiz the Law pegged at 8-1 for Pool 2 of Kentucky Derby Future Wager

Tiz the Law, winner of last year’s Champagne (G1) as well as the Holy Bull (G3) last Saturday, in which he earned a 108 Brisnet speed rating, has been made the 8-1 individual morning line favorite for Pool 2 of the 2020 Kentucky Derby Future Wager (KDFW).

The pool, the second of four prior to the May 2 Derby at Churchill Downs, opens Friday at noon (EST) and concludes Sunday at 6 p.m. The KDFW features $2 Win and Exacta wagering, provide fans an opportunity to place bets on possible entrants in the Kentucky Derby at odds that could be greater than those available on the day of the race.

The mutuel field option of “All Other 3-Year-Olds” was established as the 5-2 favorite in Pool 2 by longtime odds maker Mike Battaglia. The field closed as the even-money favorite in Pool 1 last fall.

The second individual betting choice at 10-1 is Independence Hall, who is scheduled to compete in Saturday’s Sam F. Davis (G3) at Tampa Bay Downs. Another KDFW entry scheduled to compete before the closing of Pool 2 is juvenile champion Storm the Court, who is expected to headline Sunday’s San Vicente (G2) at Santa Anita.

Bets can be placed at Churchill Downs, TwinSpires.com and other online wagering outlets and satellite wagering centers across North America. There are no refunds in the Kentucky Derby Future Wager. Should Churchill Downs officials determine during the duration of the three-day pool that one of the wagering interests has experienced an injury, illness or other circumstance that would prevent the horse from participating in the Kentucky Derby, betting on the individual horse will be suspended.

More information and real-time odds are available online at www.kentuckyderby.com/futurewager. Dates for the remaining 2020 Kentucky Derby future pools are March 6-8 (Pool 3) and April 3-5 (Pool 4). The lone Kentucky Oaks Future Wager will coincide with Pool 3 of the Kentucky Derby Future Wager.

Click here for FREE Brisnet lifetime past performances for the KDFW field