Top BRIS Class Ratings February 3-9

|Horse
|Track
|Dist(Cond)
|Date
|BRIS Class
|Share the Upside
|OP
|6f (ft)
|2/8
|122.0
|Sole Volante
|TAM
|1 1/16m (ft)
|2/8
|121.3
|More Mischief
|AQU
|1m (ft)
|2/9
|121.1
|V. I. P. Code
|PRX
|1m 70y (ft)
|2/3
|120.9
|Venetian Harbor
|SA
|1m (ft)
|2/8
|120.9
|Gladtobehere
|TP
|1 1/2m (ft)
|2/6
|120.8
|Matrooh
|OP
|1m (gd)
|2/6
|120.2
|Nadal
|SA
|7f (ft)
|2/9
|120.1
|Grumps Little Tots
|AQU
|1m (sy)
|2/6
|119.9
|Lucrezia
|TAM
|1m 40y (ft)
|2/8
|119.8
|Blamed
|GP
|6 1/2f (ft)
|2/8
|119.8
|Awesome Saturday
|HOU
|7f (ft)
|2/7
|119.7
|Admiralty Pier
|TAM
|1 1/16m (fm)
|2/8
|119.6
|Luvinmeiseasy
|PRX
|1m 70y (ft)
|2/3
|119.5
|Night Ops
|OP
|1 1/16m (ft)
|2/9
|119.5
