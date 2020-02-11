February 11, 2020

Top BRIS Class Ratings February 3-9

February 11, 2020 Brisnet Staff Data Reports 0

Horse   Track   Dist(Cond)   Date   BRIS Class
Share the Upside OP 6f (ft) 2/8 122.0
Sole Volante TAM 1 1/16m (ft) 2/8 121.3
More Mischief AQU 1m (ft) 2/9 121.1
V. I. P. Code PRX 1m 70y (ft) 2/3 120.9
Venetian Harbor SA 1m (ft) 2/8 120.9
Gladtobehere TP 1 1/2m (ft) 2/6 120.8
Matrooh OP 1m (gd) 2/6 120.2
Nadal SA 7f (ft) 2/9 120.1
Grumps Little Tots AQU 1m (sy) 2/6 119.9
Lucrezia TAM 1m 40y (ft) 2/8 119.8
Blamed GP 6 1/2f (ft) 2/8 119.8
Awesome Saturday HOU 7f (ft) 2/7 119.7
Admiralty Pier TAM 1 1/16m (fm) 2/8 119.6
Luvinmeiseasy PRX 1m 70y (ft) 2/3 119.5
Night Ops OP 1 1/16m (ft) 2/9 119.5

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


Copyright © 2020 | Privacy Policy Terms & Conditions